Is your disaster recovery plan really a security hazard?

- 2021: 89% of employees find it valuable - 2020: Did not rank A remote reimbursement program didn’t appear on the survey ranking last year, but this year it jumped to first place. A survey by the risk management company WTW found that companies expect 19% of their employees to be working at home after the pandemic, but only 1 in 10 have offered subsidies for the costs of working remotely. A business is not required to pay for costs unless those expenses would lower earnings below the federal minimum wage, under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. Some states however—including California, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Montana, and New York—do require reimbursement for expenses. This story originally appeared on Pyn and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

