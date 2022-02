PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has issued a consumer alert about the malicious use of Apple AirTags. The alert was issued Wednesday, with Shapiro saying he wants everyone to be aware. There have been reports of people having had their locations tracked unknowingly without their consent by AirTags. Just this week, state police said a man from Apollo violated a PFA when he used the device to keep tabs on his ex-girlfriend. He is now facing several charges. “It’s uncomfortable knowing that people have these devices they can just pop into your bag, especially because I am...

