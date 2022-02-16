4 people injured after a two-car collision south of Selah (Selah, WA)

On Tuesday morning, four people, including two drivers and two young passengers suffered injuries following a traffic accident south of Selah.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash was reported at about 8:58 a.m. on S.R. 823 at the Matson Bridge Interchange. The early reports showed that a 32-year-old Yakima woman was traveling with two little girls (ages five and 11) going northbound on the Matson Bridge Interchange.

On the other hand, a 40-year-old woman was driving her 2015 Toyota Corolla southbound on the same stretch, which is around half a mile south of Selah. At some point of time, the Yakima woman attempted to make a left turn in front of the southbound vehicle and slammed into her Corolla in the intersection.

All the four occupants of both the cars were believed to be injured. On arrival, medical personnel transported all four victims to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in unknown condition. Officials later found out that everyone involved in the crash was buckled up at the time of the accident. Impairment from drugs and alcohol was not involved.

Each of the vehicles, the Corolla and a 2013 Kia Sportage had reportable damage, but were not totaled. The cause that led to the collision was a failure to yield the right of way on the part of the Yakima woman. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

February 16, 2022

Source: YakTriNews