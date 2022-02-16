ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials identified 29-year-old Juleah Marks who died after a pedestrian crash in northeast Spokane (Spokane, WA)

By Terry Satoski
 2 days ago
Authorities identified 29-year-old Juleah Marks as the woman who was killed after she got hit by a vehicle on December 23 in northeast Spokane.

The fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at the intersection of North Market Street and East Central Avenue at about 7 a.m. According to the investigation reports, Marks was walking in traffic when she was struck by a vehicle. She suffered critical injuries in the accident.

The driver of the involved vehicle cooperated with the officers and did not display any signs of being impaired. Juleah Marks succumbed to her injuries at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center on Dec. 31. She died from blunt force head injuries. The medical examiner ruled the crash as an accident.

February 16, 2022

Source: The Spokesman-Review

Nationwide Report

