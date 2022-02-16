Bicyclist injured after a hit-and-run crash in Pasco (Pasco, WA)

On early Tuesday morning, a bicyclist suffered injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Pasco.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of 400 Block of W Columbia St at about 12:30 a.m. after getting reports of a hit-and-run crash. The preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle struck the bicyclist while they were riding across the street. The driver of the involved vehicle fled the scene before the arrival of the responders.

On arrival, emergency crews took the rider to the hospital with minimal injuries. Officers managed to identify the driver and arrested him in Kennewick later Tuesday morning. According to the police, the suspect will be booked into the Franklin County Jail, but have not provided any more details about him or the charges he could be facing. No additional information has been released.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

February 16, 2022

Source: KEPR