ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Lake County may give federal funds to technical college for new training center

By Ryan Lynch
Orlando Business Journal
Orlando Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The facility is expected to be built in multiple...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Orlando Business Journal

Stanley Martin Homes to kick off construction of big Osceola County subdivision this summer

A construction firm named the 2021 homebuilder of the year aims to begin work on a big Osceola County residential community later this year. Stanley Martin Homes LLC expects to break ground on the first phase of the single-family subdivision off Jack Brack Road in Saint Cloud this summer, Vice President of Land Jim Reinert told Orlando Business Journal. It’s the start of a 141-acre residential community, called Brack Ranch in documents, that eventually will include up to 508 homes, according to plans filed with the state.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Education
Lake County, FL
Education
Lake County, FL
Government
County
Lake County, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technical College#Federal Funds#Central Florida
Orlando Business Journal

Orlando firms to show off tech, engage with next-gen workforce at Orlando Science Center’s Otronicon show

For the first time in two years, robots, simulations and video games will take over the Orlando Science Center in a fully onsite and in-person Otronicon. The annual science and technology expo, started in 2006, will feature interactive technology exhibits, workshops, shows and competitions from Feb. 18-21. Exhibitors range from The Walt Disney Co., Central Florida’s biggest employer, to Winter Garden-based exoskeleton startup Rake Technologies Inc.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Orlando Business Journal

Lantz-Boggio Architects is pleased to announce the Addition of Five New Partners

Lantz-Boggio Architects, announces David Fik, Jigna Hammers, Dwight Miller, Tyler Depew, and Bill Foster as partners of the firm. Their passion, inspiration, and creativity are essential in continuing our commitment to excellence. LB+A adds a new generation of partners which exemplifies the firm’s dedication to Client Relations, Quality Assurance, and Award-Winning Design. This diverse team provides expertise in Business Development, Technology, Architectural Design, Economics, and Operations. David Fik believes Architecture is a tool to achieve what matters most to him, the care of a resident, the functionality for the staff, and the desirability for the guest. His passion is to team with a client to provide the best environment for their residents. He knows our buildings are more than structures, they are caring and healing environments for people who call them home. Internally, he wants to see each staff member grow to be a leader at work, at home, or at play. Jigna Hammers thrives on the connections she makes with the people she partners with. From an early point in the collaboration and throughout the entire project, she is a passionate, enthusiastic voice in the room which motivates the team to become excited for what everyone can accomplish. She knows that architecture can capture the imagination, so she inspires our team and our clients to feel like the projects we work on together exhibit the passion and care that went into them. Dwight Miller is passionate about the technical aspects of architectural design. Collaborating with clients, consultants, colleagues, building officials, and contractors to foster consensus and a unified vision for the project and the end product is a daily focus internally and externally. Finding a path through regulatory constraints to meet the intent and goals of a project contributes to his most rewarding work in this industry. He also understands the legal aspects of architecture and is uniquely qualified to stand up to the challenges in our day-to-day business activities. Tyler Depew is equally inspired by the challenges of technical documentation. He understands the complexity of balancing project economics and project efficiency which makes a successful project. He uses his experience and knowledge to mentor staff. It is the relationships that he built along the way that he values most, and those relationships follow him to the next project. Bill Foster understands our clients are busier than ever, so our job is to be a partner who listens, anticipates their needs, and provides the appropriate solutions. He believes a strong team is required to be successful and our deep industry expertise combined with our ability to network with the best and brightest minds in the business allows him to develop new connections and maintain existing partnerships. His longstanding experience in Architecture helps him make design and construction a rewarding experience for our clients where no matter what the market is doing, they know we have their back. LB+A is a national Architectural & Interior Design firm that specializes in the design of Senior Living and Care Environments. With a background of more than 40 years, the firm has received continuous recognition and numerous awards throughout the United States for its work in the Retirement and Senior Living Industry. With offices in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and Denver, Colorado, and a staff of over 40 Architects and Interior Designers we provided Senior Living and Care solutions from California, the Southwest, to Florida, along the entire East Coast, and throughout the Midwest. The firm is well-positioned to efficiently perform small and large-scale projects. Whether you are looking to renovate and reposition, add a smaller addition, or design a 250,000 square foot high rise, LB+A is committed to understanding the Expectations of the Coming Generations of Seniors and team with you to develop what is right for your community. We provide comprehensive Programming, Master Planning, Conceptual Design, Schematic Design, along with complete Architecture and Interior Design Services for the execution of the client’s entire building program. Services include existing campus assessment and repositioning, facility programming and master planning, feasibility cost statements, cost/value analysis, and complete design and construction phase services. We Go Beyond the Standard Architectural Experience for Our Clients and Our Staff.
HOME & GARDEN
Orlando Business Journal

How the Orlando Health tech team kept paychecks flowing after hack disrupted payroll

A ransomware attack on workforce management firm Kronos in December 2021 disrupted timekeeping and payroll systems for companies across the U.S. — including Orlando Health. Orlando Health was less than two weeks from the next pay period, so its tech team sprung into action. Instead of using Kronos timekeeping software, Orlando Health workers filled out time cards by hand. Meanwhile, the Orlando-based hospital system’s information technology team built an app that used the hand-recorded time card data to run payroll correctly.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Orlando Business Journal

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/orlando

Comments / 0

Community Policy