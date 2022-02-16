ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

ProPhase Labs declares $0.30 special dividend

By Preeti Singh
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) declares $0.30/share special dividend. Payable March 10; for shareholders of record March 1; ex-div Feb. 28. The company also announced that it expects record...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

