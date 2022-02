After a discussion surrounding mask-wearing to prevent transmission of the COVID-19 virus, the Aurora Board of Education has decided not to revoke its mask-optional policy. “It's time to prioritize normalcy,” said Aurora Board of Education Acting President Pam Mehallis. “And I just think that we need to stay this course for now. We'll keep watching the numbers, and if there's another surge, we'll decide what to do, but I don't know that masks will be the answer.”

AURORA, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO