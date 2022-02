In late December 2021, the long-awaited series finale of "Insecure" aired, the culmination of nothing less than a cultural phenomenon within the television landscape. The show may be over, but its impact and legacy on television — how it shows, affirms, and honors dark-skinned Black women — will undeniably be felt for years to come. "Insecure" is a show for and about Black people. From the storylines, music, and costuming to the cinematography and Black Los Angeles as its backdrop, "Insecure" is the first show to focus on dark-skinned Black women characters in a nontokenizing manner: authentically representing Blackness untethered from whiteness.

