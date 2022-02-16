Police Incidents

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:. Criminal Trespass/Resisting Arrest:...

KOLR10 News

Buffalo, MO police close Highway 65: “critical incident”

UPDATE: More information has been released about the incident in Buffalo. Click the link below to learn more. BUFFALO, Mo. – The Buffalo Police Department is asking the community to stay away from the area of Smoker’s Outlet on Highway 65. The highway is closed south of State Highway 32 due to a “Critical incident” […]
BUFFALO, MO
Miami Herald

Uniformed officer caught selling marijuana while on duty in Georgia, investigators say

A South Georgia police officer accused of selling marijuana while on duty and in uniform is behind bars, according to the state’s top law enforcement agency. Leon Mitchell, 32, was an officer with the Warwick Police Department, just north of Albany, when he was arrested Friday, Jan. 28, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced in a Feb. 2 news release. He faces several charges including two counts of sale/distribution of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Eagle Newspapers

Vehicle involved in school bus incident located by police

TOWN OF MANLIUS — The Manlius Police Department has identified the driver responsible for a recent close call involving an East Syracuse Minoa school bus. On Feb. 3, Stephen Fatta of Kirkville was operating his blue 2010 Honda CRV on Collamer Road when he passed a stopped school bus on the right, just as two elementary schoolers were preparing to exit, police said.
MANLIUS, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating incident in a Hyde Park neighborhood

HYDE PARK — Boston Police are investigating an incident on Vallaro Road in the Readville neighborhood of Hyde Park. Police did not release details of Thursday night’s incident, saying only the case was an “active and open investigation.” There is no threat to the public, police say. First responders arrived around 7 p.m., to what witnesses described as a chaotic, emotional scene.
BOSTON, MA
State
Washington State
WSMV

Metro Police arrest driver following November road rage incident

NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Metro Police charged a man with aggravated assault Thursday after a road rage incident on Interstate 40 in November. According to police, 50-year-old Anthony Tortorella was taken into custody at his home in Greenbriar. The arrest of Tortorella comes after police said a woman reported that...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Black corrections officer sues Walmart after being mistaken for shoplifter

A Black law enforcement officer has sued Walmart after being mistaken for a serial shoplifter.David Conners says he was shopping at a Walmart store in Fayette County, Georgia, when he was handcuffed by police who had been called to deal with a shoplifter.“I ain’t never shoplift a day in my life. You got the wrong man,” the corrections officer said he told police officers as they detained him to investigate the situation.Mr Conners told Atlanta’s WSB-TV that the officers even showed him video of the shoplifter stealing electronics.But they continued to detain him even after he showed them identification...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
#Police
The Independent

Family of three all found dead at home from Covid

Medical examiners have ruled it was Covid that killed a father and his two adult daughters in December, after their unexplained deaths shook a quiet Southern California community.Philip Ramirez, 87; Diane Ramirez, 58; and Susan Ramirez, 49, all died from Covid, with other contributing conditions, according to the Ventura County medical examiner’s office.The trio were discovered on 16 December, after family members were unable to reach them, and Diane’s employer asked a sheriff’s deputy to perform a welfare check at their home, which went unanswered.Police initially considered the deaths suspicious, though they found no signs of forced entry or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Miami Herald

Jail gets fax ordering inmate’s release — from his girlfriend, Mississippi cops say

A Mississippi woman is behind bars after police accused her of faxing fake documents to get her boyfriend out of jail. Stephanie House, 28, of Tupelo was arrested and charged with forgery on Thursday, Jan. 20, after authorities said she sent fake sentencing documents ordering her boyfriend’s release, according to The Daily Journal, citing the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Woman bumps into man at market, then he follows her home and shoots her, PA cops say

Officers in Pennsylvania are searching for a man who they say shot at a woman who accidentally bumped into him at a grocery store. The woman, who Coatesville Police Department officers say is in her 20s, apologized to the man after bumping into him at Coatesville Market on Jan. 26, according to a news release. But the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Moenell Coleman, became irate and threatened to shoot her, police say.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Daunte Wright’s Sister Among Those Detained At Courthouse Following Kim Potter Sentencing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tensions ran high following the sentencing of former officer Kim Potter Friday morning, with some being detained at the courthouse. WCCO’s David Schuman reports Daunte Wright’s sister, Diamond Wright, was handcuffed and taken away shortly before noon. I may have misinterpreted what Damik said – it's possible Daunte Wright's sisters were the ones going after Chyna Whitaker. Chyna appears to be getting protected in this video, and afterwards Damik exchanged angry words with a woman who walked away with Chyna. https://t.co/6cE6GiOPHM — David Schuman (@david_schuman) February 18, 2022 From video at the scene, it appeared at least one other person was also...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Teenager who dragged doctor out of house and stabbed him jailed for life

A teenager who dragged a doctor out of his house and stabbed him nine times in a random, unprovoked attack has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years.Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he knocked on Adam Towler’s front door in Clifton, Bristol, and shone a light through the letterbox on October 30 2019.Dr Towler initially thought the knock was a Halloween prank, but Maximen pulled him into the road and stabbed him repeatedly, including a blow that missed his heart by two centimetres.The defendant told him, “You killed the girl”, a phrase that he has never...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Phoenix police identify man who shot 9 officers and ex-girlfriend in home standoff

Phoenix police have identified a suspect in an early-morning domestic standoff that led to a woman being killed, nine officers being wounded, and a baby being handed over to police at gunpoint.Morris Jones, 36, is believed to have shot at officers, before dying of a gunshot wound himself, according to a police briefing on Friday afternoon. It is unclear whether the wound was self-inflicted or from police.An officer first arrived to the scene around 2:15 in the morning, on reports that a woman, since described as Jones’s ex-girlfriend, had been shot.Jones allegedly welcomed the responding officer inside, before shooting...
PUBLIC SAFETY

