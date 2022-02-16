ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

komando.com

Here’s how someone knows you’ve blocked them on social media

Social media is an effective tool for staying in touch with friends and family. Facebook is the most used platform, with 2.8 billion users worldwide. Are you locked out of your social media account? Watch out for scammers promising to help. But you can get social media overload with all...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Facebook Is Starting to Lose Users

Even if you've never used it, you know about Facebook. It's one of the largest social media networks in the world, existing in nearly every country. For a long time, it seemed the site could do no wrong, going from strength to strength. Now, for the first time in Facebook's...
INTERNET
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
BUSINESS
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Social Media App You Should Delete Immediately Because It Shares Your Data The Most

Before you assume Facebook is the one and only social media app that should be deleted ASAP if data sharing is your concern, we regret to inform you that there are a few others that belong in the sketchy category. Social media will always provide an amazing distraction, as well as a way of connecting, but several platforms are taking advantage of users’ loyalty and the data that are willing to share with the public. If privacy is an issue for you, experts agree: this is the one social media app you should delete immediately because it shares your data the most.
CELL PHONES
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS
blavity.com

Kodak Black Responds To DreamDoll After She Curves Him On Instagram

As people were celebrating (or crying about) Valentine's Day earlier this week, Kodak Black decided to shoot his shot at DreamDoll. Black had publicly expressed his feelings for the Bad Girls Club star-turned-rapper before, as he outright asked her to be his Valentine through Instagram in late January. He doubled down on these sentiments on Monday by uploading a side-by-side photo of them on social media.
CELEBRITIES
NPR

This 16-year-old wanted to get the COVID vaccine. He had to hide it from his parents

Nicolas Montero, a 16-year-old from suburban Philadelphia, recently defied his parents. Lots of teenagers do that, pretty normal. But what makes his story newsworthy is how he defied them - by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. After his story appeared on member station WHYY in Philadelphia, our co-host, Steve Inskeep, called him up.
KIDS
TechSpot

Facebook takes the 'news' out of News Feed, figuratively speaking

Editor's take: Facebook is formally doing away with its News Feed, and will instead refer to the content stream simply as the Feed. By removing “News” from the name, Meta is essentially distancing itself from the toxicity associated with misinformation and fake news. Sure, it’s just a simple name change, but now the company can say it’s just a Feed that has no direct relation to actual news, implied or otherwise.
INTERNET
The Independent

Female Malaysian minister sparks outrage for advising husbands that unruly wives need ‘gentle’ beating

A female Malaysian minister has advised husbands to beat their wives “gently” to discipline them – sparking outrage from campaigners.Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff, the deputy minister for women and family, told men they could try the “physical touch approach” to publish women for “unruly” behaviour in a two-minute long video on Instagram.The video, which was titled “Mother’s Tips”, tells husbands to initially speak to “undisciplined and stubborn wives”, but that if the wife does not back down, then they should not share a bed with them. She said: “However, if the wife still refuses to take the advice, or change...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

French anti-vaxxers buying fake Covid passes online

Anti-vaxxers in France are buying fake vaccine passes online to get around the country’s Covid restrictions, which are often promoted on mainstream social media platforms, research has revealed. Many buying the forgeries, which can be used across the European Union (EU), are being redirected from websites such as Instagram...
WORLD

