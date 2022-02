The former CNN host, who was owed $18 million when he was fired last December, "wants Megyn Kelly money,” a source tells Page Six. “Chris insists he never did anything for his brother Andrew that Zucker didn’t know about," the source adds. His camp believes (former CNN president Jeff) Zucker wasn’t fired for an inappropriate relationship with Allison Gollust. Everybody knew about that and nobody cared. What he believes happened is WarnerMedia found something in their investigation into Chris, perhaps internal memos or documents which revealed more about Zucker’s involvement with Andrew Cuomo. Gollust was just a convenient excuse.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO