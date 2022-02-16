New $40 million cold storage site planned outside Woodland

This past year, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento impacted over 10,000 individuals in Sacramento and Yolo Counties through build, repair, and community projects. Learn about how you and your company can be a part of building equity through affordable homeownership for low-income families, seniors, and veterans in need of safe, stable housing in our region. Women Build This March, over 500 women from different industries and backgrounds across the region will join together to build homes, hope, and community as part of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento’s annual month-long Women Build event. Why does Women Build matter? Women, especially those who serve as head of their families and women of color, disproportionately face obstacles that make accessing decent, affordable housing seem impossible. Stable, affordable homeownership is transformative for low-income families. This year’s Women Build will be Habitat Sacramento’s largest Women Build over the past decade the organization has been hosting the event. Any individual who wants to learn how to build a home is invited to join; no experience is necessary. Volunteers work under the guidance of construction professionals and alongside other volunteers and future Habitat homeowners. What other ways can I or my company get involved with Habitat? Rock the Block – put together a team: From May 6-7th, over 400 volunteers will help complete 15-20 home repairs and a variety of community projects in 36 hours in Oak Park. Over the past 5 years, Habitat’s Rock the Block event in Oak Park has impacted over 2,000 Oak Park residents through home repairs and community projects. Learn how you and your company can be involved in helping reduce displacement and housing inequity in this unique and impactful community event! Hard Hats & High Heels Gala – get a table: Coming this September, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento will be hosting their premier black tie, rooftop soiree. There are only 38 tables available, and this event sells out every year. Come be a part of a night you won’t forget for an incredible cause! Donate to the Restore: Does your business have overstocks, returned items you can’t sell or slightly dented material? Before you take those usable items to the dump, consider donating them to the Habitat ReStore. The ReStore is Habitat’s Home Improvement Outlet, and sells furniture, home goods, lighting, appliances, hardware, and more at a significantly discounted price. Funds from the ReStore support building and repairing homes for families, seniors, and veterans in need of a safe, secure place to call home. We pick up! Have your company put together a Team Build: Do a team building day on the Habitat jobsite. This year, Habitat will be breaking ground on Cornerstone, a future 18-home development that will provide affordable housing to over 90 low-income individuals. Learn how you can be a part of this project through project sponsorship or a one-day team building event. Come swing a hammer with your colleagues and help be a part of life-changing impact. Want to volunteer outside of your company? Habitat offers individual volunteer opportunities such as joining the electrical crew, building on the construction site weekly, and being a part of the volunteer Green Spaces Crew in partnership with Soil Born Farms. Don’t want to swing a hammer? You can also volunteer in the ReStore, serve on a committee, and even be a translator! Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento is a locally supported 501©3 self-help affordable housing nonprofit organization. As a hand up, not handout, qualified low-income homeowner partners put in 500 hours of sweat equity building their future homes alongside hundreds of volunteers and then purchase it with a 30-year, 0% interest equivalent mortgage. Habitat engages over 2,000 volunteers a year and countless donors who help make the life-changing work of Habitat possible. You can follow more of Habitat’s work on Instagram/twitter @sachabitat or Facebook at habitatgreatersac. Interested in learning more about Habitat or more opportunities to get involved? Visit www.HabitatGreaterSac.org or contact Chief Development Officer Laine Himmelmann at (916) 440-1215 x1108 or LHimmelmann@HabitatGreaterSac.org.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO