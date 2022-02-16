ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sony Sold More Mirrorless Cameras Than Anyone Else in 2021

By Jaron Schneider
petapixel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to data sourced from the NPD Group, Sony claims it sold the most mirrorless cameras, sold the most full-frame mirrorless cameras, and had the best-selling mirrorless camera model (the Alpha 7 III) in the United States and Canada in 2021. The Source of the Data. The NPD Group...

petapixel.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Comparing the Best 65-Inch TVs for Sale in 2022 from Samsung, Sony, LG & TCL

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Display Technology: QLED vs OLED TVs How We Picked The Best 65-inch TVs The Best Premium 65-Inch TVs The Best Mid-Range 65-Inch TVs The Best Budget 65-Inch TVs Why You Should Buy a New 65-inch TV Why Trust SPY.com When Shopping for TVs? Looking for more from SPY? Check us out on Instagram The advancement of technology has been really exciting for nerds like us, but it hasn’t exactly favored the average consumer’s wallet. Smartphones are routinely priced over $1,000. New laptops and iPads get outdated...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Samsung’s QLED TV is back to its lowest price

If you’re looking to pick up a TV ahead of the Super Bowl, Samsung is currently discounting many of its QLED TVs, matching their lowest prices ever. Normally, the 75-inch model of the Samsung QN85A QLED TV costs $2,999.99 but is currently on sale at Samsung and Best Buy for $1,999.99. This massive, slim-bezel display features amazing visual fidelity and also includes a variety of other handy features. The Tizen OS grants access to most major streaming services and a number of helpful apps, and the TV features built-in support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing you to control playback or find your favorite show with ease. The already excellent picture quality is enhanced even further thanks to HDR10+ support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync compatibility for superior gaming performance.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G smartphone combines characteristics of the Note & S series

Work, play, and stream with ease when you have the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G smartphone. It merges the functionality of the Galaxy Note with the S series for a truly unique mobile experience. In particular, it features Note’s iconic sharp angles and the S series’ pro-grade camera and performance. Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra includes the faster, most responsive built-in S Pen to date. With 70% lower latency, you can draw and write more naturally. Best of all, this 5G smartphone’s 6.8″ Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display allows you to experience a more expansive screen. Furthermore, this smartphone offers up to 128 GB RAM and up to 1 TB storage for maximum performance and capacity. Speaking of performance, the latest 4 nm processor is ideal for productive days. Finally, receive a full day of use in a single charge and 45W super-fast charging.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Electronics#The Npd Group#Npd#Sony Internal Research#Mirrorless
inputmag.com

Leica’s new watches cost more than its pricey cameras

To probably everyone’s surprise, Leica has jumped into the luxury watch market with two extravagant entries. The German company is mostly known for the incredible build quality of their equally expensive cameras, but it looks like they’re trying to translate that formula over to making watches. When you...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

How to get a free Netflix account

Netflix is easily one of the best streaming services out there, thanks to its massive library of content. Netflix was the first major video streaming service, and as a result, it’s had a ton of time to build out its library of movies, TV shows, and these days, even games. Because of that, it makes sense that you would want a subscription. But not everyone wants to pay the money for a Netflix account. Thankfully, there are ways to get a free Netflix account. Netflix in general has been getting increasingly expensive. A Netflix account these days starts at $9.99 for...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This 60-inch QLED TV from Samsung is $200 off today only!

If you’ve been looking at our Samsung TV deals for an upgrade or just something new, you’re in luck because Samsung is having a Super Sunday Sales Event, and this TV is probably one of the best deals you’ll find today. The Samsung 60-inch Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV is going for $800, down from $1,000, so you get a neat $200 discount on it that you can put toward buying something else.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy