A video clip of the F-35C that crashed while attempting to land on the USS Carl Vinson emerged on a social media site has now been confirmed by the U.S. Navy, CNN reported. The U.S. Navy had confirmed that an F-35C had crashed in the South China Sea on Jan 24. While the pilot ejected safely, seven sailors were injured in the mishap. The leaked video that appeared over social media site, Redditt over the weekend consists of two clips played back to back on a monitor, in what is likely a recording of the flight landing attempt from two different camera angles as the U.S. Navy records all landing attempts to analyze the pilot's effort and improve upon it.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 13 DAYS AGO