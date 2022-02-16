ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Did Kylian Mbappe Copy Two Goal Celebrations Off Cristiano Ronaldo In One Week?

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VC8W5_0eGA3CZb00

They do say that imitation is the sincerest of flattery.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Kylian Mbappe has made no secret in the past that Cristiano Ronaldo was a player he admired greatly growing up.

The pair first met when Mbappe visited Real Madrid's training ground as a child.

Recalling that moment to Marca in 2017, Mbappe said: "He is a hero from my childhood and it was amazing to meet him when I visited Valdebebas."

Mbappe said he "loved" Ronaldo "a lot" when asked about his footballing idols during a beIN SPORTS interview in 2020.

But it seems as though Mbappe has also expressed his admiration for Ronaldo by imitating his goal celebrations.

After scoring a late winner to help PSG beat Real Madrid on Tuesday night, Mbappe was seen pointing downwards in what looked like a reenactment of Ronaldo's famous 'I'm Here' celebration.

But this was not an isolated incident.

In fact, it was the second time in less that a week that Mbappe had appeared to recreate one of Ronaldo's goal celebrations.

On Friday, Mbappe was pictured leaning on the corner flag following his winner against Rennes. Again, this was strikingly reminiscent of a celebratory act previously performed by his Portuguese idol.

Mbappe is widely expected to join Real Madrid this summer.

Perhaps his next act of imitation will be to recreate Ronaldo's record of scoring 450 goals in nine seasons?

Now that would be worth celebrating.

Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating his winning goal for PSG vs Real Madrid

IMAGO/Sebastian Frej

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Xavi launches defence of Lionel Messi following his penalty miss against Real Madrid as Barcelona boss says it is 'normal' for the PSG star to receive criticism but he remains 'the best player in the history of football'

Xavi has leapt to the defence of Lionel Messi following the Paris Saint-Germain star's penalty miss against Real Madrid, insisting it is 'normal' for people to criticise the Argentine. Messi, 34, failed to convert from 12 yards when handed a spot kick in the first leg of PSG's last-16 clash...
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Neymar Absolutely Ran The Show In 20-Minute Cameo Vs Real Madrid

Neymar only needed 20 minutes to run the show in Paris Saint-Germain's last-gasp win over Real Madrid on Wednesday night. The Brazilian superstar was among the substitutes for the Champions League round of 16 clash at the Parc Des Princes and watched Thibaut Courtois guess right and deny Lionel Messi from the penalty spot.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
NBC Sports

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Crystal Palace host Chelsea at Selhurst Park on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) as the Eagles hope to stun the newly-crowned Club World Cup champions. Patrick Vieira’s Eagles haven’t got the points on the board their performances have deserved this season and they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports Illustrated

What Liverpool's Champions League Win at Inter Says About Its Depth, Character

Jürgen Klopp observed last week that this is the strongest squad he has ever worked with, and it’s probably just as well. Liverpool ended up beating Inter Milan on Wednesday, 2–0, a first-leg lead that should be enough to secure its place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. But Liverpool was severely tested, and it was only after four substitutions that the game shifted decisively in favor of the Premier League side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bein Sports#Real Madrid#Psg#Portuguese#Real Madrid Imago
12up

Ronaldo breaks goalless streak to help Man United win

In what was a must-win game for Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up when his team needed him to most. Going up against Brighton at home, Ronaldo also ended his long streak of matches without scoring. He did so by recording this thunderbolt at Old Trafford, putting Man United up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Revenge on the cards? Manchester City vs Spurs Primer

15th August 2021, the day Manchester City played their season opener. Cityzens expected the Premier League Champions to register a comfortable win over Spurs, they were left disheartened. Heung Min Son orchestrated a counter-attack in the fifty-fifth minute which caught City’s defence and he curled the ball home around in-form Dias.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Opposition View: Everton at Southampton | Can the Toffees make it a double?

Everton are coming off of the first Premier League victory for Frank Lampard as manager, and their first league win since Arsenal in early December. Against a Leeds United side that also really needed those three points, it was a positive performance that saw Anthony Gordon really impressive again, with new boy Donny van de Beek shining and Dele Alli’s substitution making a noticeable difference on how the team finished the match. This weekend they will have a chance to repeat that good showing against Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Torino's Belotti stunts Juventus' title hopes in derby draw

Juventus' faint Serie A title hopes were further dented by local rivals Torino, who fought their way back to earn a deserved 1-1 draw in Friday night's derby. An Andrea Belotti volley in the second half cancelled out Matthijs de Ligt's early header, leaving Juve fourth in the table on 47 points after 26 games, eight behind leaders AC Milan, who visit bottom side Salernitana on Saturday.
SOCCER
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
30
Followers
48
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy