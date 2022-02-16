ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Titans who saw their stock fall the most in 2021

By Ryan Sikes
 1 day ago
Similar to the five Tennessee Titans whose stock rose, we’ll also be breaking down several players who saw their stock drop in 2021.

Coming into the season, Anthony Firkser had the opportunity to grab regular snaps as the Titans’ No. 1 tight end. Before the season, he was one of Mike Vrabel’s four offseason award winners, earning a parking spot at training camp next to the Titans head coach.

However, Firkser failed to live up to the hype and take the next step during the 2021 season, leaving a glaring void at the tight end position all season long.

The 26-year-old played in 15 games, including one start, but saw fewer targets and, therefore, receptions than 2020. In all, Firkser hauled in 34 receptions for 291 yards and two touchdowns.

Our first player to make this list, Firkser is one of three tight ends hitting free agency this offseason. Did he do enough to be brought back next year?

Let’s look at a five other players whose stock fell the most in the 2021 season.

The offensive line

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Rather than dedicating three or four slots in this article, the entire offensive line gets the nomination. As recently discussed, the Titans should consider several upgrades along the offensive line during the offseason to keep quarterback Ryan Tannehill upright more often.

The right side of the offensive line is under the microscope, with tackle David Quessenberry responsible for allowing 11 sacks this season. Nate Davis was credited with five sacks allowed.

Overall, the Titans’ O-Line was ranked 16th in the National Football League, according to PFF, but they finished with the second-worst pass-blocking efficiency. Only the Dolphins were worse.

Injuries played a role along the left side as Taylor Lewan and Rodger Saffold were in and out of the lineup, helping lead to down years for both.

Lewan vowed to return to form in 2022, but the Titans could opt to part ways with the 11-year veteran, saving nearly $13 million in cap space. Saffold is also a cut candidate, as letting him go would save Tennessee over $10 million.

Jeremy McNichols

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State product was a nice complement to Derrick Henry, especially on third downs and in the screen game. However, after the latter was sidelined for the remainder of the regular season with a foot injury, McNichols struggled to produce despite more touches to go around.

Eventually, those touches went to Adrian Peterson for three games, and then were split between Dontrell Hilliard and D’Onta Foreman.

Prior to being waived before the Week 18 matchup against the Houston Texans, McNichols tallied 118 rushing yards on 34 carries spread across six games.

Depending on what transpires with Hilliard and Foreman this offseason, McNichols could potentially be brought back to serve in a third-down role.

Jackrabbit Jenkins

AP Photo/John Froschauer

Inked to a two-year, $15 million contract in March, Jackrabbit Jenkins was brought in to provide a veteran presence in the secondary on a relatively young group of players.

He was also coming off a positive season with the New Orleans Saints in which he allowed just a 58.8-percent completion rate and an 81.8 QB rating on balls thrown his way.

In his first season in Nashville, the Pahokee, Florida native allowed a 61.1-percent completion rate and a 100.2 quarterback rating, the worst mark of his career. Jenkins was also tabbed for allowing six touchdowns, matching his career-high set in 2018.

He had a rough start to the season, including a defensive breakdown in the Buffalo Bills game. Approaching halftime, Josh Allen found Cole Beasley all alone in the corner end zone for a 30-yard touchdown after Jenkins mixed up his assignments, something we saw quite often during the season.

And, while he played marginally better down the stretch, Jenkins allowed three touchdowns in his last five regular-season games. He’s another player the Titans can save a little money by cutting this offseason, approximately $3.7 million to be exact.

Rashaan Evans

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Rashaan Evans more or less had one foot out the door when the team declined his fifth-year option last offseason. That’s not to say the Titans wouldn’t have re-signed him to another contract had he performed well in 2021.

We’ve seen that in other cases, specifically in Chicago with Kyle Fuller.

However, it would appear that Tennessee and Evans are headed for a divorce after another mediocre year from the former 2018 first-round pick, who ended up losing his job to Zach Cunningham.

He racked up 57 combined tackles, the lowest since his rookie season, and was given a grade of 44.5, per PFF. With the emergence of David Long Jr. and Cunningham, Evans has become expendable.

Julio Jones

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Titans have a critical decision to make regarding Julio Jones this offseason. Did he show enough in an injury-plagued season to warrant staying on the roster next season?

Getting into the financials, the Titans can save nearly $9.5 million while carrying a $4.8 million dead-cap hit this coming season if they cut Jones with a post-June 1 designation. They would also save a net $8.7 million in 2023.

Tennessee gave up a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft to acquire the former Atlanta Falcon, and he tallied a career-low 434 receiving yards. Again, he missed a ton of time with injuries.

He had standout performances in the overtime win in Seattle to the tune of six receptions for 128 yards. Jones also had a great tip catch to himself along the sidelines in the Buffalo win. Against the Bengals in the playoffs, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill looked his way early and often, with Jones reeling in six catches for 62 yards.

Jones just turned 33 and proved he can still play at a high level when healthy. It’s just unfortunate that injuries limited his true potential in his first season in Nashville.

