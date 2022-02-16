ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Blinken: ‘No meaningful pullback’ from Russian troops at Ukrainian border

By Mackenzie Wilkes
POLITICO
POLITICO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xRMMe_0eG9zozU00


Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the United States has seen no pullback of Russian forces at the Ukrainian border, disputing claims from Moscow that the Kremlin has pulled back some of its forces.

"Unfortunately, there's a difference between what Russia says and what it does, and what we're seeing is no meaningful pullback,” Blinken said in an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. “The contrary, we continue to see forces, especially forces that would be in the vanguard of any renewed aggression against Ukraine, continuing to be at the border to mass at the border."

Blinken continued to detail the U.S. assesment in an interview on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," explaining that Russian troops “remain massed in a very threatening way along Ukraine's borders. It would be good if they follow through on what they said. But so far, we haven't seen it.”

The secretary's remarks on Wednesday went further than those of a day earlier from President Joe Biden, who said that there can be a diplomatic resolution to the mass of Russian troops on Ukraine's border but that “an invasion remains distinctly possible.”

While the Russian Defense Ministry says some troops were pulling back after completing military training , Biden said on Tuesday that Russian troops remain in a “threatening position." NATO leaders have similarly said that their organization has seen no sign of deescalation.

“At the moment, we have not seen any withdrawal of Russian forces,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said , according to the Associated Press. “If they really start to withdraw forces, that’s something we will welcome but that remains to be seen.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Blinken said that if the Russian parliament decides to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine — where Russian-backed separatists have waged a yearslong battle against the Ukrainian government — as independent, it would “undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and cause uncertainty in Russia’s diplomatic efforts.

Blinken said the recognition would “constitute a gross violation of international law, call into further question Russia’s stated commitment to continue to engage in diplomacy to achieve a peaceful resolution of this crisis and necessitate a swift and firm response from the United States in full coordination with our Allies and partners.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Suggests The US Would Do Nothing If Russia Attacks Ukraine, Then Says Putin Will Pay A “Heavy Price” If He Invades

Remember that time a Republican president allegedly withheld military aid from Ukraine until that nation’s leader did him a “favor.”. His Democratic critics maintained that he was imperiling an invaluable European ally who stands on the front line against Russian aggression. It seemed then that Democrats were almost...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Russia invading Ukraine would mean ‘body bags returning to Moscow’, says senior US official

A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

America and UK fist bump at UN summit as Blinken warns that Putin might launch false flag chemical weapons attack before invading Ukraine: Russia expels US deputy ambassador and demands Biden pull all troops out of Central and Eastern Europe

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Russia's plans for a false flag operation could include a chemical weapons attack as it tried to manufacture a pretext for invading Ukraine. Addressing the United Nations Security Council, he gave the fullest account of what Washington knows of Russia's plans. And...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Telegraph

What a Russian invasion of Ukraine could look like

Tensions are running high over Ukraine, with Russia massing tens of thousands of troops along the borders and Western leaders rushing to avert a potential invasion. But what would such an invasion look like if diplomatic efforts fail?. Russia has surrounded Ukraine on three sides - in Crimea to the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Russian#Ukrainian#State#Kremlin#Abc#Msnbc#Nato#The Associated Press
Business Insider

If war comes between Ukraine and Russia, watch their missiles and artillery

Russia's military buildup around Ukraine has raised new fears that Moscow will attack or invade. A notable Ukrainian vulnerability is Russia's standoff-range missiles and artillery capabilities. For Ukraine to hold out, it must use its own long-range fires to degrade and disrupt those Russian forces.
POLITICS
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
178K+
Followers
10K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy