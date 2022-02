Buying a home is not as smart of an investment as you may think. Most people are convinced that buying a home is a very smart investment. After all, real estate has always appreciated over time, and with cheap mortgages available, why wouldn't you buy a home with the bank's money and build equity instead of paying a monthly rent? On the other hand, paying rent is often seen as the equivalent of throwing money in the trash.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO