This Company Wants to Change How People and Teams Find Volunteer Opportunities

By Jessica Abo
MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay Piamenta is on a mission to help nonprofits everywhere find qualified volunteers. She sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss her company, Vee, and its just-announced 12 million-dollar seed round. Jessica Abo: Where were you in your life when you came up with the idea to create Vee?....

www.mysanantonio.com

Related
Westport News

MacKenzie Scott Has Given Away Billions and Just Made a Record-Breaking Donation

Mackenzie Scott, billionaire philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $133.5 million to education nonprofit Communities In Schools (CIS), CBS News reports. The donation, the largest unrestricted gift in the organization's history, could help millions of students across the country who have had their lives and educations...
CHARITIES
NJ.com

HomeFront fills ‘Week of Hope’ with volunteer opportunities

HomeFront’s fifth annual “Week of Hope” Monday through Friday, Feb. 14-19 will offer a week of community service opportunities, art, discussion and educational forums to “help transform the lives of local families who are homeless.”. “We call it the Week of Hope because the last 31...
HOMELESS
TechCrunch

Changing how we approach data privacy to unlock economic opportunities

These data sources are often completely invisible to users, who have little insight into how a service is making decisions about their trustworthiness, and as a result, can be skeptical of using a new service or working with a new online provider. Given this trend, data privacy and user control have become the new currency of economic opportunity – service providers that can give users transparency and comfort around the use of their personal data can more successfully expand into new regions and markets, and gain the trust of new verticals of customers.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#The Platform For Good
The 74

Time to Start Funding Families and Students Directly

The COVID-19 pandemic, which began as a shock to our lives in 2020 and continues to affect everything we do as a nation, changed the fabric and rituals of daily life across this country. Nowhere is this more true than among K-12 students, millions of whom endured a year or more of closed or sporadically […]
EDUCATION
