Madison, WI

UW-Madison to lift mask mandate March 12

By KELLY MEYERHOFER
Wiscnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUW-Madison will lift its mask mandate when spring break starts March 12. The policy change follows a Wednesday announcement from University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson, who said he is working with chancellors to phase out the requirement as soon as March 1 and no later than spring...

www.wiscnews.com

