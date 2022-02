LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As COVID cases continue to trend down, health officials are hopeful that the state could be out of the "red zone" in the near future. This week, Kentucky Governor Beshear announced that March 14 is the date that he and state health officials are anticipating the Commonwealth to be out of the highest level of COVID spread, measured by incidence rate.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO