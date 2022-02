After suffering an upset loss to Virginia back on Feb. 7, Duke has bounced back with three straight wins and is again playing strong basketball heading down the stretch of the season. The Blue Devils are currently ranked No. 9 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll and appear to be a legitimate contender for the ACC championship – and a team that could make a run in the NCAA Tournament to cap off longtime head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season at the helm.

