ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Tractor Supply Co. Presidents' Day Must Haves: Up to 45% off

moneytalksnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone celebrates Presidents' Day in their own way – if your way...

www.moneytalksnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

Overstock Slashes Prices By Up to 70 Percent for Presidents Day—and We Found the 24 Best Deals

Overstock has great prices year-round, but the online retailer is spoiling shoppers with even more sales ahead of Presidents Day. Shoppers can get up to 70 percent off big-ticket items like furniture and mattresses, along with a bevy of additional savings on items for the whole home. The sale goes until Presidents Day, which is Monday, February 21, but don’t wait until the last minute to score these great savings!
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

The Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Presidents' Day 2022

If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. But in honor of Presidents' Day weekend, the brand is offering even bigger savings on top products -- with major markdowns on items that span all across the categories of home, lifestyle, fashion, tech and more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
moneytalksnews.com

Kenneth Cole Presidents' Day Sale: 30% off

Find shoes or apparel for men and women, and save some cash. (Discounts apply in cart.) Shop Now at Kenneth Cole Tips Pictured are the Kenneth Cole Men's Dawson Cozy Bit Loafers for $26.60 in cart (low by $13).
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor Supply Co
WGAL

Saatva is having a big sale for Presidents Day 2022

With Presidents Day sales in full swing, one of the best times to find competitive mattresses deals is upon us. And we have good news for anyone in the market for a mattress upgrade. Saatva is offering the steepest discount the brand has ever taken for the occasion. From February 11 through Feb 28, shoppers can take 18% off purchases totaling $1,495 or more through Good Housekeeping's exclusive link. Without their link, the savings is 10% off, or for orders over $2,500, 15% off.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Shopping
WDSU

Amazon has a secret overstock outlet that’s filled with home deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
SHOPPING
Kansas City Star

Walmart’s Sam’s Club Has a Bold Way to Take Members from Costco

Walmart's (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. ReportSam's Club sits in the shadow of its more successful rival, Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report. Both companies follow the same business model. They sell memberships to their warehouses and, in exchange, offer their members limited-frills shopping at very low prices.
KANSAS CITY, MO
TheStreet

Walmart Makes a Move to Challenge Home Depot and Lowe's

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report has teamed up with Angi (ANGI) - Get Angi Inc Class A Report to offer easy access to a list of professional service people who can help out with nearly any household project you can likely name, from mounting a television to getting your plumbing looked at.
RETAIL
Times Union

Why no-frills Aldi grocery stores have cult appeal

There are no vegetable misters bathing the kale, no Muzak over the loudspeakers, and nobody bagging groceries at Aldi supermarkets, the German chain with Midwest headquarters whose locations in the region include Hudson, Kingston, Newburgh and Wappingers Falls, to name a few. It’s not the lack of those features that...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
moneytalksnews.com

5 Products That Cost More at Walmart

Sometimes, the larger, “economy” package of cereal or some other staple costs more per unit than buying several smaller boxes. It pays to do the math to make sure you’re really getting the best deal. Similarly, Walmart is usually a mecca for ultra-low prices, but that’s not...
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Should Costco Shareholders Be Worried About Sam's Club's Big Move?

Walmart's (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report Sam's Club sits in the shadow of its more successful rival, Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report. Both companies follow the same business model. They sell memberships to their warehouses and, in exchange, offer their members limited-frills shopping at very low prices.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy