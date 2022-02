Cybersecurity has become much more prominent in 2022 and will only continue to grow in the coming years because of how digitized the world is becoming. The safety of organizations lies in identifying, profiling, and subsequently mitigating cybersecurity risks. The Dark Web can help with risk mitigation because it is such a rich source of threat intelligence. By monitoring leaked account credentials and seeing how these criminals move, security teams will create better defenses against them. An automated software would alert the company to any impending vulnerabilities, which is, again, why it should be the preferred option.

