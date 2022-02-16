Report: Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins make key hire for offensive staff

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

As new Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is assembling his new staff, he’s made some strong hires so far. With the primary area of focus being on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his development, McDaniel has already brought in Frank Smith as his offensive coordinator – and he’s now made another key offensive hire.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Dolphins have hired Darrell Bevell – who most recently served as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive coordinator and then interim head coach – as the team’s new quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. Pelissero noted that Bevell will “help develop Tua Tagovailoa and work closely with new coach Mike McDaniel and OC Frank Smith.”

Bevell, 52, spent just one season as the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator and was the Detroit Lions’ OC before that – holding the role from 2019-2020. Additionally, Bevell has served as the OC for the Seattle Seahawks (2011-2017) and Minnesota Vikings (2006-10).

Report: Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has uncertain future amid NFL investigation

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is in hot water in the NFL following allegations that surfaced following the firing of former head coach Brian Flores. After his firing, Flores made a few allegations in a lawsuit against the NFL. One of those allegations was that Ross offered Flores $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season in an attempt to improve the team’s draft position.

“Tanking,” as some call it, is something that is speculated about every year. But an owner actively attempting to pay a head coach to lose games is something that isn’t really heard of. And the ramifications of that allegation could prove to be very costly for Ross.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there is a “belief” that the NFL’s investigation will ultimately conclude that the allegations from Flores are true. Florio also said that Ross “apparently knows it,” and that some believe that Ross will defend himself by saying that he was joking. If that is indeed the defense of Ross, one NFL source does not believe that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will have any sympathy.

“I doubt Roger [Goodell] will have any sympathy for that defense,” the source said, via Florio.

On3’s Jonathan Wagner contributed to this report.