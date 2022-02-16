ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins make key hire for offensive staff

By Tyler Mansfield about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8NlC_0eG9uC6r00
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

As new Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is assembling his new staff, he’s made some strong hires so far. With the primary area of focus being on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his development, McDaniel has already brought in Frank Smith as his offensive coordinator – and he’s now made another key offensive hire.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Dolphins have hired Darrell Bevell – who most recently served as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive coordinator and then interim head coach – as the team’s new quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. Pelissero noted that Bevell will “help develop Tua Tagovailoa and work closely with new coach Mike McDaniel and OC Frank Smith.”

Bevell, 52, spent just one season as the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator and was the Detroit Lions’ OC before that – holding the role from 2019-2020. Additionally, Bevell has served as the OC for the Seattle Seahawks (2011-2017) and Minnesota Vikings (2006-10).

Report: Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has uncertain future amid NFL investigation

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is in hot water in the NFL following allegations that surfaced following the firing of former head coach Brian Flores. After his firing, Flores made a few allegations in a lawsuit against the NFL. One of those allegations was that Ross offered Flores $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season in an attempt to improve the team’s draft position.

“Tanking,” as some call it, is something that is speculated about every year. But an owner actively attempting to pay a head coach to lose games is something that isn’t really heard of. And the ramifications of that allegation could prove to be very costly for Ross.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there is a “belief” that the NFL’s investigation will ultimately conclude that the allegations from Flores are true. Florio also said that Ross “apparently knows it,” and that some believe that Ross will defend himself by saying that he was joking. If that is indeed the defense of Ross, one NFL source does not believe that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will have any sympathy.

“I doubt Roger [Goodell] will have any sympathy for that defense,” the source said, via Florio.

On3’s Jonathan Wagner contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces His Decision

There’s been a lot of talk about a potential Sean McVay retirement. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is still very young, but at 36 years of age, he’s reportedly thought about stepping away from the grind and getting into broadcasting. That won’t be happening this year, though....
NFL
FanBuzz

Jerry Jones’ Daughter is One of the Most Powerful Women in the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys might as well be named the Dallas Joneses. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his family have held the organization’s most prominent positions since the successful businessman bought the iconic NFL team in 1989. His oldest son, Stephen Jones, is probably the most front-facing as the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Roger Goodell
The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Responds To Tom Brady

Matthew Stafford is enjoying himself at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his team are celebrating their championship in Los Angeles today. Stafford and his teammates are managing to stay hydrated. Video of a feeling good Stafford giving a speech at...
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys scandal met with outrage, disgust, calls for Jerry Jones ouster from NFL

Never a dull moment for the Dallas Cowboys. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones admittedly likes it that way but even he is likely shuddering in the wake of the latest scandal. ESPN’s story Wednesday that details a lawsuit by four Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders over sexual misconduct allegations against former...
NFL
CBS LA

Matt Stafford To Cover Hospital Bill, Replace Cameras For Photographer Who Fell At Rams Super Bowl Rally

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and the team said they would cover the hospital bill for a photographer after she fell off the stage during the team’s Super Bowl rally Wednesday. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and photographer Kelly Smiley at the Rams Super Bowl rally just moments before Smiley fell off the stage. Feb. 16, 2022. (media pool feed) Stafford, his wife Kelly, and the Rams released a joint statement saying, “We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened. As we told Kelly, we will be covering...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Nfl Network#Oc Frank Smith#The Detroit Lions#The Seattle Seahawks#Pro Football Talk
247Sports

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Todd McShay predicts every first-round selection

The latest NFL Mock Draft 2022 has arrived and you can expect a plethora of elite offensive linemen and defensive stalwarts at the top, according to Todd McShay, who updated his projections for every first-round selection this week coming out of Super Bowl LVI. McShay is also projecting four quarterbacks — a position not as glowing this cycle as previous years — to hear their names called on Day 1.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Donald reveals what it will take to get him to play in 2022

Aaron Donald has yet to say for certain whether he plans play next season, but he has told the Los Angeles Rams what it will take to get him back. There were reports before the Super Bowl that Donald may retire if the Rams won it all. He didn’t exactly shut down the talk after L.A. defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Sean McVay also made it seem like he was contemplating his own future, but the head coach put a lot of that talk to rest when he chanted “run it back!” at Donald during Wednesday’s parade.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

2 Former Alabama Quarterbacks Appear To Hate Each Other

A couple of former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks had a very heated exchange on social media this week. Former Alabama quarterbacks Blake Barnett and David Cornwell had a heated back-and-forth on Twitter. Both Barnett and Cornwell were part of the Alabama program in 2016. They both competed for the starting...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
The Independent

Matthew Stafford: Rams QB under fire for walking off as NFL photographer fractured spine in fall

An NFL photographer says she fractured her spine while attempting to take a photo at the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory event.“Waiting at the ER for X-ray results. Both my cameras broke but I’m ok,” NFL photo editor Kelly Smiley wrote while sharing a video showing her fall off the stage at the event. In a subsequent tweet, Ms Smiley said “unfortunately I fractured my spine”. The video captured the moment Ms Smiley fell, and Mr Stafford could be seen reacting to her tumble before walking away from the incident. His response prompted criticism on social media, with...
NFL
On3.com

Todd McShay reveals which quarterback is best fit for Steelers

The Steelers are looking to find their replacement for Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh. Evidently, Todd McShay has one prospect in mind for the proud franchise. According to McShay, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis would be a tremendous fit for the Steelers. “He’s a dynamic athlete,” started McShay. “That’s what you get,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
On3.com

Report: Nick Saban set to hire former SEC head coach at Alabama

Nick Saban and Derek Dooley are reportedly getting the band back together. Dooley is preparing to join Alabama as a senior offensive analyst, according to FootballScoop’s John Brice. He coached under Saban from 2000-06 at LSU and with the Miami Dolphins. After leaving Miami, he became the head coach at Louisiana Tech from 2007-09.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
46K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy