Researchers in China have discovered the oldest flower bud fossil to be ever found and relates to the genetic data available for the fossil. This study concludes that the flowering plants have been present for millions of years before we initially assumed them. The researchers behind this study hope to link their recent findings with the mystery Darwin left behind, the ‘abominable’. Though the oldest fossilized flower dates back to 130 million years ago, the flowering plants did not come until twenty to thirty million years later. This bothered scientists, including Darwin, for quite a long time.

9 DAYS AGO