Man found fatally shot inside Kansas City, Kansas, apartment

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 28-year-old man who killed one person and injured three others when he fired into a party in Wichita has pleaded guilty to murder. Markeithen "Red" McClaine pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder. Prosecutors said the July 27, 2019, shooting at an apartment complex killed 20-year-old Airman 1st Class Chancelor Williams, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, who was stationed at McConnell Air Force Base.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO