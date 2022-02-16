ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zac Taylor signs extension with Cincinnati Bengals after Super Bowl

By Griffin McVeigh about 6 hours
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor reacts on the sideline during Super Bowl 56 agains the Los Angeles Rams. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor signed an extension through the 2026 season, the team announced on Wednesday. It comes off the back of the franchise’s first AFC Championship and Super Bowl appearance in over 30 years.

Taylor was hired by Cincinnati in 2019, taking over for Marvin Lewis — who had been the Bengals’ head coach for 16 seasons and never made it past the Wild Card round. While things started off shaky for Taylor, going 6-25 during his first two years, he was able to turn it around with quarterback Joe Burrow this season. Cincinnati won the AFC North for the fifth time in history before going on a magical run in the playoffs.

“I think the city of Cincinnati sees him the way the players and I do,” Bengals owner Mike Brown said via NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. “He’s brought excitement to the town and deserves credit and recognition for that.”

Before Cincinnati, Taylor was a member of the Los Angeles Rams staff with head coach Sean McVay. Originally being hired as the wide receivers coach, he was promoted to the quarterbacks coach role to work with Jared Goff. Taylor went on two playoff runs in Los Angeles, making the Super Bowl during the 2018 season.

Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals receiver diagnosis on Joe Burrow injury

Late in Super Bowl 56, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got twisted around while taking a sack. His leg got stuck under a player before going to the ground and seemingly screaming in some pain. Burrow limped off the field but was able to continue on in the game.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport confirmed Burrow suffered an injury via Twitter on Tuesday, saying it was his knee. Although some rehab work will need to be done, there will be no surgery and Burrow will have the first normal offseason of his NFL career.

“Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury in the Super Bowl that won’t require surgery, sources say, based on initial tests,” said Rapoport. “He’ll have to rehab, but the sprain shouldn’t drastically alter his offseason.”

This will now mark the second knee injury of Burrow’s career. He tore his ACL during the 2020 season and had to rehab all offseason to make it back in time for this season. A major part of free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft for the Bengals will be investing in the offensive line. Seeing their franchise quarterback suffer knee injury after knee injury would be detrimental to their future.

