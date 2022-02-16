ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DuPont Microcircuit and Components Materials achieves IAFT certification

Editorial Calendar
 2 days ago

DuPont announces today that the Microcircuit and Components Materials (MCM) business, including their largest manufacturing plant in Puerto Rico, has received IATF 16949 certification. The International Standard for Automotive Quality Management System‘s IATF 16949 is one of the automotive industry’s most widely used international standards for quality management. Jointly...

Philadelphia Business Journal

DuPont selling materials arm to Celanese in $11B deal as M&A push continues

DuPont has reached a deal to sell most of its materials business to Celanese Corp. for $11 billion in the Wilmington chemical giant's latest move to shake up its portfolio. Dallas-based Celanese, a maker of chemicals and materials, said the deal includes a global production network of 29 facilities, supplier contracts and 850 patents. DuPont's Mobility and Materials segment includes the Engineering Polymers business line and select product lines within the Performance Resins and Advanced Solutions business lines. Combined, the businesses generate net sales of roughly $3.5 billion.
MyChesCo

Fuji Electric Achieves Sil 3 Certification for Fcx-Aiv Series

SELLERSVILLE, PA — The global leader in functional safety certification for the process industries, exida, has certified Fuji Electric’s FCX-AIV Pressure Transmitters & Differential Pressure Transmitters for Safety Integrity Level (SIL) 3 capability per IEC 61508: 2010. “Fuji Electric has clearly demonstrated a very high-quality design process that...
Benzinga

Charlotte's Web Achieves ISO Certification For In-House Lab Testing

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Cannabis company Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. CWEB CWBHF has achieved International Organization for Standardization 17025 certification. This certifies that Charlotte's Web has...
MySanAntonio

Celanese to buy DuPont's materials arm for $11 billion

Celanese Corp. agreed to buy the majority of DuPont de Nemours Inc.'s mobility and materials arm for $11 billion in cash, the company's biggest-ever acquisition. The agreement announced Friday confirms an earlier Bloomberg News report that the companies were close to a deal. The unit had also attracted interest from private equity firms including Apollo Global Management Inc. and Carlyle Group Inc.
insideevs.com

Is There A Future In Hydrogen?

In the clean technology sector, hydrogen remains an incredibly debated subject, with some viewing it as anything from a vacuous concept to a real threat to electric cars. To address this divide, I spoke with Michael Perschke (watch the video interview found at the end of this article). Perschke has been the CEO of Audi India, founding CEO of Automobili Pininfarina, and now CEO at Quantron AG, a German company producing electric and fuel cell trucks and buses.
nextbigfuture.com

CALB 40GWh LFP Battery Expansion and Targets 500 GWh by 2025

China Lithium Battery Technology (CALB) has started building the thrid phase of an LFP lithium battery factory with manufacturing capacity of 40GWh and supporting assembly lines for battery modules and battery packs. For the first stage, CALB plans to invest 5 billion yuan ($786.275 million) in 10GWh manufacturing facilities. The...
simpleflying.com

Zero-E Tech: The UK's New Hydrogen Fuel Cell Facility

Hydrogen innovation outfit HyPoint today opened its new R&D and production site in the United Kingdom. The company is part of an expansive zero-emission aviation network that is driven to introduce a new era in sustainable aviation, and it looks to further advance opportunities in this sector. Innovative solutions. Last...
The Press

Informatica Achieves FedRAMP Certification

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, has achieved U.S. Government Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Level designation under the sponsorship of the Department of State for the Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS) platform. With the FedRAMP...
Phys.org

A new, sustainable way to make hydrogen for fuel cells and fertilizers

A new sustainable and practical method for producing hydrogen from water has been discovered by a team of researchers at the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science (CSRS) in Japan led by Ryuhei Nakamura. Unlike current methods, the new method does not require rare metals that are expensive or in short supply. Instead, hydrogen for fuel cells and agricultural fertilizers can now be produced using cobalt and manganese, two fairly common metals. The study was published in Nature Catalysis.
Phys.org

Engineered bacterial strains could fertilize crops, reduce waterways pollution

Researchers from Washington State University have engineered strains of the ubiquitous, nitrogen-fixing soil bacterium Azotobacter vinelandii to produce ammonia and excrete it at high concentrations, transferring it into crop plants in lieu of conventional chemical fertilizers. "We presented conclusive evidence that ammonia released is transferred to the rice plants," said...
bloomberglaw.com

EPA Rejects Industry’s Stance on Ethylene Oxide Emissions Risk

The EPA is siding with its 2016 assessment of cancer risks from ethylene oxide used to set emissions limits for certain chemical plants, rejecting industry’s alternative approach as insufficient to protect public health. The agency’s proposed rule, announced Thursday, focuses narrowly on how cancer risks were calculated for revisions...
rigzone.com

Shell Launches Lubricant Service Via Wearable Tech In Middle East

Shell rolls out Lube Advisor service using wearable technology to its customers in the Middle East. Supermajor Shell has announced that the Lube Advisor, using wearable technology, was rolled out to its customers in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain. This was done by the company’s subsidiary Shell Markets Middle...
rigzone.com

McDermott Scores Largest-Ever Renewables Contract

McDermott has been awarded its largest-ever renewable energy contract from TenneT for the BorWin6 980MW high-voltage, direct current project. U.S. engineering company McDermott International has been awarded its largest-ever renewable energy contract from TenneT for the BorWin6 980MW High-Voltage, Direct Current (HVDC) project. Through a consortium with Global Energy Interconnection...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

PDHI Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PDHI, a leading software provider supporting health plan, point of care, and employer health initiatives, today announced the ConXus Platform hosted at Microsoft Azure has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the...
Nature.com

CACHE (Critical Assessment of Computational Hit-finding Experiments): A public"“private partnership benchmarking initiative to enable the development of computational methods for hit-finding

One aspirational goal of computational chemistry is to predict potent and drug-like binders for any protein, such that only those that bind are synthesized. In this Roadmap, we describe the launch of Critical Assessment of Computational Hit-finding Experiments (CACHE), a public benchmarking project to compare and improve small-molecule hit-finding algorithms through cycles of prediction and experimental testing. Participants will predict small-molecule binders for new and biologically relevant protein targets representing different prediction scenarios. Predicted compounds will be tested rigorously in an experimental hub, and all predicted binders as well as all experimental screening data, including the chemical structures of experimentally tested compounds, will be made publicly available and not subject to any intellectual property restrictions. The ability of a range of computational approaches to find novel binders will be evaluated, compared and openly published. CACHE will launch three new benchmarking exercises every year. The outcomes will be better prediction methods, new small-molecule binders for target proteins of importance for fundamental biology or drug discovery and a major technological step towards achieving the goal of Target 2035, a global initiative to identify pharmacological probes for all human proteins.
MotorBiscuit

Is It Possible to Switch to Synthetic Oil?

Car owners have a choice between conventional mineral oils and synthetic oils. Synthetic oils have several advantages for your car maintenance, including stable viscosity, less wear on parts, and optimized fuel consumption. It also performs better in engines with variable valve timing, direct injection, or superchargers as it performs at a wide temperature range.
Nature.com

Chemical properties of the coffee grounds and poultry eggshells mixture in terms of soil improver

Spent coffee grounds (SCG) as well as chicken (CES) or duck eggshells (DES) left over from the artificial hatching technology are proposed as potential soil improver and/or organic-mineral fertiliser components. Therefore, it seems interesting and necessary to evaluate the chemical composition of these wastes and their mixtures in terms of their possible use for that purpose. The study was conducted under the incubation experiment conditions using a mixture of SCG and eggshells (10:1 ratio). Macronutrients, i.e. C, N, S, were determined by the catalytic combustion method, while P, K, Mg, Ca, Na by atomic spectrometry. It was found that SCG were rich in C, N, P, and K, while eggshells in Ca, Mg, Na, and S. However, CES compared to DES were richer in deacidifying components (i.e. Ca, Mg, K). At the same time, the content of macronutrients in eggshells decreased gradually along with the embryo development. For this reason, the mixture of SCG and shells of unembryonated chicken eggs (CES I) had the best chemical and usable proprieties. To conclude, the chemical properties of the mixtures of spent coffee grounds and eggshells indicate their possible application in soil bioengineering.
Nature.com

Programming cell-free biosensors with DNA strand displacement circuits

Cell-free biosensors are powerful platforms for monitoring human and environmental health. Here, we expand their capabilities by interfacing them with toehold-mediated strand displacement circuits, a dynamic DNA nanotechnology that enables molecular computation through programmable interactions between nucleic acid strands. We develop design rules for interfacing a small molecule sensing platform called ROSALIND with toehold-mediated strand displacement to construct hybrid RNA"“DNA circuits that allow fine-tuning of reaction kinetics. We use these design rules to build 12 different circuits that implement a range of logic functions (NOT, OR, AND, IMPLY, NOR, NIMPLY, NAND). Finally, we demonstrate a circuit that acts like an analog-to-digital converter to create a series of binary outputs that encode the concentration range of the molecule being detected. We believe this work establishes a pathway to create 'smart' diagnostics that use molecular computations to enhance the speed and utility of biosensors.
