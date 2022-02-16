Dancing for the Rams ahead of LA's Super Bowl parade

If you happened to catch any of the footage of today’s Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade, you probably noticed that Matthew Stafford was doing his best Tom Brady imitation by drinking like a fish. (No, Stafford did not chuck the Lombardi Trophy off of a boat) Now, footage...
Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver Cooper Kupp has dedicated his team's Super Bowl 56 victory to Kobe Bryant. A five-time NBA champion, the Los Angeles Lakers great died aged 41 in a helicopter crash in January 2020. After scoring two touchdowns in Sunday's win, Kupp was named the Super Bowl's...
AN NFL photographer was caught on camera falling six feet and fracturing her spine at the LA Rams' Super Bowl celebrations. Kelly Smily is seen taking pictures at the event which was thrown to celebrate the Rams' historic 23-20 win over Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. And cameras caught the heart-stopping...
Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly are learning firsthand how much of a whirlwind life can be after winning the Super Bowl. During a joint appearance on Kelly’s podcast, “The Morning After,” the longtime couple recounted what the hours looked like between Sunday evening and Monday morning after the Rams defeated the Bengals in Super Bowl 2022.
The Los Angeles Rams held their Super Bowl parade on Wednesday. The parade ended with a rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. NFL photographer Kelly Smiley was on stage setting up to take a picture of Matthew Stafford when she fell off the stage and fractured her spine. The fall was caught on video and does not show her landing.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay playfully used the jubilation of Wednesday's Super Bowl parade to coax the NFL's best defensive player out of potential retirement, however faint those thoughts might have been in the first place. On a makeshift stage in front of the L.A. Coliseum,...
Los Angeles’ long wait for a victory parade is over. On Wednesday, the city honored the Super Bowl champion Rams, marking a twice-deferred opportunity to collectively celebrate one of the City of Angels' champions. The victory is the city's third professional sports title since 2020, but parades for the previous two winners -- the Dodgers and Lakers -- were denied by the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rams fans cheered Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and the rest of the Super Bowl champions during a victory parade and rally Wednesday near Exposition Park. The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. as the team and their families made their way down Figueroa Street...
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is having himself quite the start to his week. After winning the Super Bowl on Sunday, Stafford and his family have already visited Disneyland. On Wednesday afternoon, the Rams celebrated their 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals with a victory parade. The victory parade...
The Rams partied through the streets of Los Angeles on Wednesday during their Super Bowl LVI championship parade. Through the confetti and hoopla surrounding the franchise winning its second title (first in L.A.), questions have circled the team regarding two foundational pieces to this latest Super Bowl run and what their future may be beyond this past season.
The Rams took to the Los Angeles streets to celebrate their Super Bowl LVI win, and with retirement rumors looming over their best player Aaron Donald, and their head coach Sean McVay, there are questions as to whether or not they'll be able to repeat their big game appearance. Nick Wright tells Chris Broussard why he believes they'll be able to win the NFC next season.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Elated Rams coaches and players basked in the glow of their Super Bowl championship during a parade through the streets of Los Angeles on Wednesday and said they were prepared to "run it back" again next season. The star-studded team won its first championship...
The Los Angeles Rams brought another championship to LA on Sunday. The Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 on Sunday to capture the Lombardi Trophy. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp earned Super Bowl MVP honors. Kupp donned the jersey of a legendary LA sports icon for the Rams championship parade on Wednesday,...
