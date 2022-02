Jack White has unleashed another new track—and this time, he cranks things up as high as they'll go. "Fear of the Dawn," the title track to White's solo record that is set for release on April 8, is two minutes of pure, gritty rock and roll that's reminiscent of the best and fuzziest sounds he's been creating for the last 20-plus years. The new song comes with a music video, too, directed by White.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 7 DAYS AGO