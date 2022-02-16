ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

China’s Macro Leverage Ratio Could Start to Rise This Year, Think Tank Says

By Duan Siyu
yicaiglobal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) Feb. 16 -- China’s macro leverage ratio, which is the ratio of the country’s total debt to its assets, could rebound this year after falling last year as increased borrowing helps underpin economic growth, a government think tank said. This year’s macro leverage ratio could...

www.yicaiglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
raleighnews.net

One of the Five Eyes has blinked over China

New Zealand has defied the wrath of its Anglosphere allies to sign a big new trade deal with Beijing. China and New Zealand this week completed the ratification of their upgraded free-trade agreement, which will come into force in April. Although the deal was a long time in the works, it expands the number of tariff-free goods New Zealand is able to export into China, securing what is its largest market and a key source of income for its farmers.
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Fulin Precision Jumps as CATL Hikes Stake in EV Battery Raw Materials Unit

(Yicai Global) Feb. 17 -- Shares in Mianyang Fulin Precision Machining surged as much as 6.5 percent today after battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology injected CNY144 million (USD22.7 million) into the Chinese auto parts maker’s lithium-ion battery cathode materials unit to tighten control over output. Fulin Precision’s share price...
ECONOMY
harvardmagazine.com

Predicting the Future of China's Rise

Former Harvard president Lawrence H. Summers lived up to his billing as a voice of opposition Wednesday evening at a Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) discussion on China’s rise as an economic power and its rivalry with the United States. Timed to the Beijing Olympics, the event was led by political scientist Graham Allison, Dillon professor of government and a former HKS dean, whose 2017 book was titled: Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides’s Trap? He steered a panel of experts through questions about China’s manufacturing prowess, trade partnerships, poverty alleviation, and technological innovations. “Looking ahead, despite all the uncertainties,” Allison asked, framing the discussion during his introductory remarks, “should we expect China to continue growing at twice or more the rate of the U.S. over the decade ahead?”
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China's 'dynamic' zero-COVID strategy will boost economy - watchdog

SHANGHAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - China's "dynamic clearance" strategy aimed at minimising COVID-19 infections is boosting the economy, not undermining it, the country's top anti-corruption body said on Friday in response to concerns about the prospects for growth this year. As other countries relax restrictions, China has maintained a zero-tolerance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Think Tank#Real Economy#Economic Recovery#Cass#Sino Us
yicaiglobal.com

Standard Chartered China Says It Will Reallow Credit Card Applications Soon

(Yicai Global) Feb. 17 -- Standard Chartered China is optimizing its credit card application process and will start accepting applications again once the procedures are completed, the UK lender said on Feb. 15 after an earlier suspension of the service sparked market concerns that it was withdrawing from the Chinese credit card market.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Ride-Hailing Orders Fall 3.6% in January Despite User Subsidies

(Yicai Global) Feb. 17 -- China’s ride-hailing service providers received 3.6 percent fewer orders last month, the latest figures showed, despite some of them offering promotions. Users placed a total of 704 million orders in January, down from 730 million a year earlier, according to data the country’s ride-hailing...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

Starbucks Hikes Prices in China for First Time in Over Three Years

(Yicai Global) Feb. 17 -- Starbucks has raised the price of some products in China, the US coffee chain’s second-largest market, for the first time since November 2018. Starbucks increased the price of some drinks, including Americano, and snacks by CNY1 to CNY2 (16 US cents to 32 US cents) due to a number of factors including higher operating costs, the company told Yicai Global. The price of other items such as coffee beans, mugs, and merchandise remains the same, it added.
ECONOMY
MilitaryTimes

China now more willing, able to challenge US military, report says

China has modernized its military from obsolescence into one that can now challenge the U.S. military “across the spectrum” of capabilities. At the same time, the U.S. needs to take “timely actions” to keep pace, says a report from the Government Accountability Office. Not only has...
POLITICS
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Consumer Inflation Slows in January as Pork Prices Sink, NBS Data Shows

(Yicai Global) Feb. 16 -- China’s consumer inflation eased last month to the slowest pace since October as the cost of pork plunged, according to official data. The consumer price index rose 0.9 percent in January from a year earlier, down from an increase of 1.5 percent in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said today.
BUSINESS
yicaiglobal.com

Chinese Chipmaker InventChip Sets Up Strategic Fund Solely Invested by EV Maker Xiaopeng

(Yicai Global) Feb. 16 -- InventChip Technology, a Chinese semiconductor company that focuses on silicon carbide power devices, has established a strategic fund financed exclusively by new energy vehicle manufacturer Guangzhou Xiaopeng Motors Technology. The fund will be used to expand the market, for research and development, to retain talent...
BUSINESS
yicaiglobal.com

China Cut US Debt Holdings by USD12.2 Billion in December

(Yicai Global) Feb. 16 -- China reduced its US debt holdings by USD12.2 billion to USD1.07 trillion in December last year, but remained the second-largest US creditor, according to data released today by the US Department of the Treasury. Japan, the largest US creditor, also cut its holdings in December,...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Yongxing Gains on New Plant Plan to Supply Battery Raw Materials to CATL

(Yicai Global) Feb. 16 -- Shares of Yongxing Special Materials Technology rose after the Chinese firm said it will build a plant with partners to supply battery-grade lithium carbonate to a factory of Contemporary Amperex Technology. Yongxing [SHE: 002756] surged more than 6 percent this morning, before paring the gain...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

Yicai Chief Economists Confidence Index Hits Six-Month High in February

(Yicai Global) Feb. 16 -- Confidence in China’s economy is at the highest in six months, according to chief economists polled by Yicai Global, amid ongoing government measures to support the economy. The Yicai Chief Economists Confidence Index rose to 52.3 this month, in positive territory for a third...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

China to Work With Asian Nations to Grow Use of Local Currencies in Trade

BEIJING (Reuters) -China will work with Asian countries to beef up use of local currencies in trade and investment, Yi Gang, the governor of the central bank, said on Wednesday, as part of plans to strengthen regional economic resilience. Recent years' progress by emerging Asian nations in using local currencies...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Local Gov’ts Use Third of USD282 Billion Bond Quota for 2022 in January

(Yicai Global) Feb. 15 -- Local governments cranked up the pace of new bond issuance last month, using about a third of the CNY1.79 trillion (USD282 billion) quota for this year that China’s finance ministry allocated ahead of schedule to help support the economy. Tax experts see the quota being fully used as early as the end of this quarter.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy