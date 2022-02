The Tesla Muskrat Hypercar Concept makes the Roadster look like a dune buggy. From the mind of automotive virtuoso Khyzyl Saleem, the Tesla Muskrat (a name unanimously chosen by Saleem’s IG followers) puts a little meat on the Roadster, making it stand its own against other hypercars like the ones from Czinger, Rimac, Polestar & Evija. The Muskrat builds on the Roadster’s base but with a few key modifications that really bring out the car’s wild side. After all, for a car that’s literally touted to be equipped with rocket thrusters, it should absolutely look the part, no?

CARS ・ 17 DAYS AGO