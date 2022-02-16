NWS Fort Worth: Afternoon showers, storms expected Wednesday night for North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports possible storms and showers will arrive in North Texas late Wednesday along with a dryline and cold front. The center says strong to severe storms are possible, and will mainly hit north of I-20.

Following some afternoon showers, storms are expected to form in the region Wednesday night, and NWS Fort Worth wants you to be prepared, stay alert and be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts overnight.

The main threats with this incoming weather will be damaging wind gusts, some isolated hail and NWS Fort Worth says a possible brief spin-up tornado. Other than that, it will be a cloudy and breezy Wednesday and much colder air will arrive come Thursday.

Texas Division of Emergency Management wants you to stay safe

With the cold front and possible storms making their way into North Texas, the Texas Division of Emergency Management wants the public to be aware of the potential severe weather. TDEM backs up the NWS and says that possible threats with these storms include damaging winds gusts, hail and tornadoes.

TDEM asks you to sign up for local weather alerts, make a plan, and visit ready.gov/severe-weather for more tips.

