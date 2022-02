Lewis logged an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Lewis got the puck to Adam Ruzicka, who then did most of the heavy lifting on the Flames' fifth goal. The 35-year-old Lewis has assists in each of the last two games. The veteran forward is up to 11 points, 105 hits, 64 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 46 contests. He should continue to see fourth-line minutes, though he could be given the occasional game off in favor of Brett Ritchie later in the season.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO