While casually scrolling through Instagram this morning, our eyes popped when we came across a post from Macy's. "Our Big Home Sale is on," it read. Maybe you saw it too, but if not, all you need to know is that it's one of the retailer's biggest home sales. We're talking up to 65 percent off everything from Le Creuset cookware to CRUX air fryers and more. The best part is, the sale lasts through January 29, so you have a few days to get your shopping done, although we suggest you hop on it now before things start selling out.

SHOPPING ・ 23 DAYS AGO