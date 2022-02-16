ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebate tips and tricks

By Jill Cataldo
Kankakee Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Jill: Do you think rebates are worth it? A store in my area often has good deals on items free after rebate. One month it was a box of rubber gloves and a box of masks. Another month it was a grill cleaning brush and a thermometer. The...

2 On Your Side

Ways 2 Save: Tips for digital couponing, rebate apps

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — By day, Richard Colosimo of Niagara Falls is a financial crimes investigator at M&T Bank. But for fun, Colosimo is a couponer. "In 2020, I saved $8,000. I saved enough to put the down-payment on this house," he said. Not only that, but he has...
Kankakee Daily Journal

Food cost-cutting strategies for every lifestyle

If it seems as though you never have enough money to consistently save some of it for emergencies — consistent, regular deposits out of every paycheck that go straight into a savings account — perhaps it’s time to consider that you’re handing over your savings to restaurants, drive-thrus, diners and coffee shops. Think about it.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Why You Should Always Check The Back Of The Shelf At Grocery Stores

Nothing is worse than carrying a gallon of milk home from the grocery store only to realize it expires in two days. Most grocery stores are busy enough that they rotate their stock often, so you'll usually never find anything outright expired. Still, sometimes, you might end up with something approaching its expiration date much sooner than you would like, forcing you to use it quickly or worse, throw it away before it's done. Most grocery stores are set up with each item in a row, so it's easy just to grab whatever is in front, which is by design — you're supposed to grab the item closest to the front.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

This Grocery Store Is Actually Lowering Prices

Anyone who has walked the aisles of a grocery store recently has seen the head-shaking and seemingly never-ending rise in the price of goods. Now, one supermarket is promising to reverse that trend for dozens of products. Winn-Dixie is cutting the prices on more than 150 of its most popular...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

Where to buy Amazon return pallets

MAKE money refurbishing merchandise bought at next-to-nothing - if you don't mind rolling the dice. Here's how to go about Amazon return pallets. Amazon return pallets are pallets of returned Amazon goods that are sold on unseen at hugely discounted prices - to any seller willing to roll the dice.
RETAIL
Allrecipes.com

9 Secrets Every Kroger Shopper Should Know

Every local grocery store tells a story — its setup, its product selection, the quality of its produce, and the starting price points of everyday staples. Indeed, all of these elements are indicative of the neighborhood itself. That's why when I moved to Atlanta from New York, the first...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

Walmart Makes a Move to Challenge Home Depot and Lowe's

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report has teamed up with Angi (ANGI) - Get Angi Inc Class A Report to offer easy access to a list of professional service people who can help out with nearly any household project you can likely name, from mounting a television to getting your plumbing looked at.
RETAIL
Mashed

TikTok Can't Believe This Walmart Sheet Cake Reveal

Even though you may only be going to the grocery store for a couple of staple items, the presence and aroma of a bakery within the store might just pique your interest and have you buying a dessert. A box of cookies, fresh pie, or chocolate cake could make its way to your dining room table, and for no special occasion. In life, there are both impulsive and planned cake purchases, and Walmart is geared up for both.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
