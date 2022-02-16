ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Bob Saget’s Family Files Lawsuit to Keep Death Investigation Private

CharlotteObserver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey want to mourn in peace. After Bob Saget‘s cause of death was revealed, wife Kelly Rizzo and daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer have filed a lawsuit to keep further information private. The Full House star died at age 65 in Orlando, Florida on January 9. A month...

www.charlotteobserver.com

