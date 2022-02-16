ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study Reveals Mainstream News Trust Waning As Political Fervor And Tribalism Surge

By Joe Mandese
mediapost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of tracking the relative trust regular viewers have in the TV news networks they watch, the major mainstream outlets are trending downward, while right-wing outlets are on the rise. That's the finding of the most recent semi-annual study conducted by brand researcher Brand Keys for MediaPost. The...

www.mediapost.com

