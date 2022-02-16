Preview: Thunder vs. Spurs

Your Miami HEAT announced today that have signed guard Javonte Smart to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Smart, who was originally signed by Miami on September 10 and waived on October 15, has appeared in 11 games (all starts) this season with the HEAT’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging a team-leading 21.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.73 steals and 37.1 minutes while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 78.1 percent from the foul line. Earlier this season, Smart signed a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, appearing in 13 games (one start) averaging 2.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.3 minutes of action.
