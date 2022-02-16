ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Preview: Thunder vs. Spurs

By okcthunder.com
NBA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a thrilling overtime victory in Madison Square Garden, the Thunder returns to Paycom Center for its final matchup before the All-Star Break. The Thunder now turns its attention to a low-mistake San Antonio team in the hopes of taking the series lead in its third matchup so far this...

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
austinnews.net

Spurs survive late rally to defeat Thunder

Keldon Johnson 22 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 114-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City. The Spurs enter the All-Star break having won three of their last four while the Thunder go into the break having lost six of their last seven.
NBA
MySanAntonio

Keldon Johnson scores 22 as Spurs top Thunder 114-106

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 22 points, and the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-106 on Wednesday night. Jakob Poeltl had 20 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, All-Star Dejounte Murray had 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Lonnie Walker IV added 17 points for the Spurs.
NBA
blackchronicle.com

Thunder Rookies Shine Again in Close Loss to Spurs

The Thunder came up just short Wednesday night, falling to San Antonio at home 114-106. Oklahoma City was able to stay in the contest because of solid overall offense, but scoring droughts combined with a hot second quarter for the Spurs were too much to overcome. The Thunder gave up...
NBA
Yardbarker

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder online: Streaming TV, game time and odds

The San Antonio Spurs (22-36) are a 6.5-point favorite against the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-39) on February 16, 2022. The Spurs lost to the Bulls 120-109 and failed to cover the spread as 3-point underdogs, while going under the 234 point total in their last outing on Monday. Lonnie Walker IV put up a team-high 21 points in the loss. The Thunder took down the Knicks 127-123 and covered the spread as 10-point underdogs, while going over the 206.5 point total on Monday in their most recent game. Tre Mann racked up a team-high 30 points to propel them to the victory.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Darius Bazley
Person
Lonnie Walker
Person
Dejounte Murray
CBS Sports

Watch Thunder vs. Spurs: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Current Records: San Antonio 22-36; Oklahoma City 18-39 The Oklahoma City Thunder will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Paycom Center. OKC should still be feeling good after a win, while San Antonio will be looking to get back in the win column.
NBA
atlantanews.net

NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich rises to No. 2 in wins

Keldon Johnson 22 points to lead the Spurs to a 114-106 win over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, a milestone victory for San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich. The win was No. 1,333 in Popovich's 26-year, head-coaching career -- all in San Antonio -- moving him past Lenny Wilkens for second place in NBA history. Only Don Nelson (1,335) remains ahead of Popovich.
NBA
Pounding The Rock

The Spurs ride Poeltl’s big night to win over the Thunder

San Antonio went into the All-Star break on a high note Wednesday night, taking a 114-106 road win over the Thunder despite a sluggish second half. Jakob Poeltl set a new career high with 17 rebounds to go along with 20 points on 10-14 shooting, five assists and two blocks. Blockob took advantage of the Thunder’s lack of size, hounding the boards and dominating possessions in the paint. Even when OKC defenders sagged off to help, Poeltl displayed sharp playmaking skills from the high post to keep the offense flowing.
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Gameday: Spurs Head North to Oklahoma City

Coming off of a huge win in New York over the Knicks, the Thunder will now take on the San Antonio Spurs in Oklahoma City. Winners in four of its last ten games, OKC is starting to look better as the season goes on, even without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the lineup of late.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Madison Square Garden#Wwls 98 1 Okc#Sas#Spurs#Thunder#Bulls
AllLakers

Lakers Reported Offer to Boston For Dennis Schroder Revealed

The Lakers had opportunities to make moves by the February 10th trade deadline. There were reported deals with the Knicks and Magic, both of which rapidly disappeared as the deadline closed in. Those deals could've potentially brought guys like Terrence Ross or Cam Reddish out west. But one of the...
NBA
NBA

New York Knicks Sign Ryan Arcidiacono

NEW YORK, February 13, 2022 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Ryan Arcidiacono. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Arcidiacono, 6-3, 195-pounds, holds career averages of 4.8 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds over 17.6 minutes in 207 games (36 starts) over four seasons with the Chicago Bulls (2017-21). He is averaging 11.0 points, 6.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds over 28.5 minutes in eight games (six starts) this season for the Maine Red Claws, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Boston Celtics.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OKC Thunder rumors: Vasilije Micic making NBA jump before season ends possible, per reports

Rumors of 2021 EuroLeague MVP Vasilije Micic possibly making the jump to the NBA before this season ends are once again circulating through Twitter on Tuesday. Micic’s draft rights are owned by the Oklahoma City Thunder as they acquired them from the Philadelphia 76ers in the Al Horford trade in December 2020. Micic was drafted 52nd overall in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft but has yet transferred to the NBA.
NBA
NBA

HEAT SIGN JAVONTE SMART

Your Miami HEAT announced today that have signed guard Javonte Smart to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Smart, who was originally signed by Miami on September 10 and waived on October 15, has appeared in 11 games (all starts) this season with the HEAT’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging a team-leading 21.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.73 steals and 37.1 minutes while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 78.1 percent from the foul line. Earlier this season, Smart signed a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, appearing in 13 games (one start) averaging 2.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.3 minutes of action.
NBA
NBA

HEAT SIGN HAYWOOD HIGHSMITH

Your Miami HEAT announced today that have signed forward Haywood Highsmith to a 10-day contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Highsmith, who was previously signed to a 10-day contract by the HEAT on December 30, appeared in four games with Miami totaling 12 points, five rebounds and a block in 41:34 minutes of action while shooting 50 percent (4-of-8) from the field and 57.1 percent (4-of-7) from three-point range. He has also appeared in 17 G League games (11 starts) with the Delaware Blue Coats this season and averaged 13.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.24 steals and 29.8 minutes while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from three-point range.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy