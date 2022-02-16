Preview: Thunder vs. Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs (22-36) are a 6.5-point favorite against the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-39) on February 16, 2022. The Spurs lost to the Bulls 120-109 and failed to cover the spread as 3-point underdogs, while going under the 234 point total in their last outing on Monday. Lonnie Walker IV put up a team-high 21 points in the loss. The Thunder took down the Knicks 127-123 and covered the spread as 10-point underdogs, while going over the 206.5 point total on Monday in their most recent game. Tre Mann racked up a team-high 30 points to propel them to the victory.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO