This is the web version of raceAhead, Fortune’s daily newsletter on race, culture, and inclusive leadership. To get it delivered daily to your inbox, sign up here. Mary J. Blige is going to the Super Bowl, again, and for Black History Month we take a look at names, places, and the pain of Black folks. All that, plus Jonathan Vanian reports on the surprising places where Black tech talent can be found, and why they're not being snapped up.

SCIENCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO