ConsortiEX joins the .Med Communication Hub Establishing a Strategic Alliance for DSCSA Compliance
Pioneering data exchange and authorization experts collaborate with DSCSA compliance leader to establish future data and messaging pipelines between drug manufacturers, distributors, hospital clinics, and pharmacies. Med and ConsortiEX, industry collaborators providing supply chain compliance capabilities to drug trade partners, announced the formation of a strategic relationship to bring...aithority.com
Comments / 0