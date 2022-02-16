ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

ConsortiEX joins the .Med Communication Hub Establishing a Strategic Alliance for DSCSA Compliance

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Pioneering data exchange and authorization experts collaborate with DSCSA compliance leader to establish future data and messaging pipelines between drug manufacturers, distributors, hospital clinics, and pharmacies. Med and ConsortiEX, industry collaborators providing supply chain compliance capabilities to drug trade partners, announced the formation of a strategic relationship to bring...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
HIT Consultant

FemTec Health Taps GeniusRx as Exclusive Online Pharmacy Partner for D2C Platform

– Today, FemTec Health, the leading health and beauty sciences company, announced an exclusive partnership with online pharmacy company GeniusRx that will provide Awesome Woman members access to on-demand, door-to-door prescription delivery. – Launching later this month, Awesome Woman is FemTec Health’s consumer brand that will provide personalized health and...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

For successful hospital-at-home programs, crucial technologies are within reach

Since 2016, hospital system Mass General Brigham (MGB) has delivered hospital-level care to more than 2,000 acutely ill patients in the comfort of their own homes, securing its place as a leader in the hospital-at-home (HaH) movement in the United States. A new article in NEJM Catalyst Innovations in Care Delivery highlights MGB's experience in developing and employing key technologies to better enable and enhance acute hospital care at home.
HEALTH SERVICES
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standards And Practices#Consortiex#Dscsa#Med
MedicalXpress

Experts propose solutions to the opioid crisis in North America

(HealthDay)—Fundamental reform of regulatory systems is needed to address the opioid crisis in North America and beyond, according to recommendations from a Commission report published online Feb. 2 in The Lancet. Keith Humphreys, Ph.D., from the Stanford University School of Medicine in California, and colleagues focused on developing an...
HEALTH
WAFB

YOUR MONEY: Do you qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to the Pew Research Center, 26 percent of U.S. adults say they are worried about paying for a high-speed internet connection at home. There’s a program to help reduce your monthly internet bill if you qualify. The Affordable Connectivity Program helps low-income households...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Forbes

Affordable Internet With New Innovation And Tech Is Solving The Digital Divide

Kevin Ross is Founder and CEO of WeLink. He is a pioneer in wireless broadband and is focused on revolutionizing its future. Lloyd Morrisett, the visionary co-founder of Sesame Street, realized a significant disparity between information "haves" and "have-nots" and coined the term "digital divide" to define the problem. That was nearly a quarter-century ago, and the federal government has since doled out tens of billions of dollars in grants and loans to state and municipal governments and private industry.
INTERNET
WWD

Vince Taps NewStore for In-store Omnichannel Platform

Click here to read the full article. Vince, which is one of three brands owned by Vince Holding Corp., has tapped NewStore for its “in-store shopping experience” platform. The omnichannel solution includes mobile POS, inventory management and store fulfillment, as well as clienteling capabilities. The rollout of the platform will be at the brand’s 68 stores in the U.S. Terms of the solution rollout were not disclosed. NewStore said in a statement that Vince “also offers a branded NewStore Consumer App, which is fully integrated into the NewStore platform. This launch makes Vince the latest customer to leverage the full NewStore Omnichannel...
BUSINESS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

New partnership to bring autonomous trucking to Texas

One of the world's largest logistics platforms, C.H. Robinson, and autonomous driving technology company Waymo plan to run multiple tests in the Dallas-Houston transportation lane to develop and expand autonomous driving technology across the freight industry, according to a recent press release. The partnership begins to address business challenges posed...
DALLAS, TX
pymnts.com

Digital Fraud

Why Context Is Key t​o Effectively Fighting Fraud. As businesses work to keep out fraud and curb false declines in the year ahead, they must bear in mind that context is key. In the Digital Fraud Tracker, a PYMNTS and DataVisor collaboration, TSYS’ Dondi Black explains how companies can tap AI and machine learning to verify data points and use context — such as location — to go long on security while creating a frictionless customer experience.
PUBLIC SAFETY
World Economic Forum

Data intermediaries are key to ensuring digital agency and privacy

The issue briefing "Advancing Toward Digital Agency" brought together experts to discuss the power of data intermediaries. Read the report Advancing Digital Agency: The Power of Data Intermediaries. Web 3.0 will bring about a step-change in the relationship between people and technology. In screenless environments where we want seamless interaction,...
INTERNET
Daily Local News

Public encouraged to join Tredyffrin-Easttown strategic planning team

The Tredyffrin/Easttown School District is pleased to announce an opportunity for TESD stakeholders to join the District’s strategic planning work to create a framework for the future of learning in T/E schools. Since 1996, strategic planning has played an integral role in providing a roadmap for educational initiatives. As part of this ongoing cycle of strategic planning, the District is working on a refreshed plan to outline a new educational vision for its students. Students, parents, staff members and community members are all invited to participate in this next phase of the strategic planning process called action team planning.
TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

17 organizations join alliance to boost national blood supply

Seventeen organizations have joined the Alliance for a Strong Blood Supply, a coalition focused on strengthening the nation's blood supply through advocacy campaigns. The Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies announced the launch of the alliance Feb. 4. The initial 17 member organizations include the American Red Cross, America's Blood Centers and the American Hospital Association. In all, the alliance represents more than 200,000 physicians.
CHARITIES
HackerNoon

5 Best Cybersecurity Practices for the Healthcare Industry

In 2021, data breaches in the healthcare industry were the costliest, with an average cost of USD 9.23 million. Cybersecurity in healthcare industry is vital. This article discusses five key cybersecurity best practices to strengthen cybersecurity in healthcare. Ongoing risk assessment enables healthcare organizations to harden their security posture and avert costly data breaches. The increasing use of IoT devices such as smart elevators, HVAC systems, remote patient monitoring systems, etc., has led to the creation of connected IoT infrastructures. Any attack on IoT devices has devastating impacts on the entire operation of the healthcare organization.
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

How to Prepare for a Cybersecurity Career

The safety of digital channels is a matter of global concern and growing importance. News stories about computer takeover scams, data breaches and virtual surveillance are frequent and alarming. Those who want to help address these threats – and enter a well-paid profession with plenty of job opportunities – should consider preparing for a career in cybersecurity.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Optus Launch New 5G Innovation Program & Hub

Optus Enterprise has announced the launch of a new 5G led Innovation Program, designed to bring enterprise, SMBs and startups together. With the cumulative impact of 5G technology over the decade estimated at $130bn of extra economic activity, the program aims to identify, test and explore future-state 5G use cases and how they can apply to business, Government and community life today and in the years to come.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

World Bank Uses Data, Digital Tools to Support Female Entrepreneurs in Emerging Markets

“Societies aren’t fully tapping their potential if they’ve got half of the population on the sidelines.”. That statement by Wendy Teleki, head of The Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi) Secretariat at the World Bank, is a direct reference to women, and particularly women-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (WSMEs) in emerging economies, who she said have long been under-recognized and subjected to a myriad of constraints that have held them back and at the same time deprived society of their contributions.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy