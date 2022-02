On Feb. 7, the new Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) rule will take effect, establishing a single national standard for training commercial vehicle operators for the first time. Prospective drivers who obtain their new or renewed commercial learner’s permit on or after Feb. 7 will now be required to get their training at a federally registered location before they are eligible to test for their commercial driver’s license (CDL) or any additional endorsements. By creating the new minimum training requirements, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) takes a long-anticipated and hard-fought step toward making our roads safer.

