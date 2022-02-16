End this ‘Mad Experiment’

Canada has gone against type, emerging as a site of global protest against coronavirus restrictions that many citizens (though not most) feel do too much to restrict civil liberties and human rights and have gone on for far too long without any clear delineation of when and on what basis they should end. The issue is the “Freedom Convoy” trucker protests, started by the apparently 90%-vaccinated truckers who have a deep philosophical objection to vaccine mandates and to the entire pandemic restriction regime more generally. They are using their physical and economic leverage as key workers with large vehicles to force the issue by shutting down the country’s small capital city and the bridge over which a plurality of U.S.-Canada trade flows. I condemn shutting down roadways, but I’m emotionally sympathetic to the protesters.

