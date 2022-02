Madagascar suffered its fourth powerful storm this year after Tropical Storm Dumako struck the island on Tuesday, with heavy rains across the Analanjirofo region and wind gusts up to 56 miles per hour. Two people have been reported missing and 5,100 people have been directly impacted, 900 have been displaced, according to the National Office for Disaster Management and U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

