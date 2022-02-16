ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City 'Threaten' Chilean Side Over Use of Brand and Shield in Club Badge

By Srinivas Sadhanand
 2 days ago

In 2015, Manchester City initiated a fan vote among the club's season ticket holders and club members, as they planned to change their longstanding club badge to a new design.

With the majority of City's fans favouring the introduction of a new badge, Manchester City initiated a tasteful rebrand that has been in place since the start of the 2016/17 season - coinciding with the appointment of Pep Guardiola as manager.

While their current badge has been overwhelmingly embraced by the fanbase since that point, the reception has prompted one other club to initiate the implementation of a similar design - albeit without the consent of the Premier League champions.

According to a new report from La Tercera, Manchester City have ‘threatened’ Chilean third-tier side Santiago City over the use of a similar badge for their club’s brand, via the sending of a formal letter.

A letter relayed by La Tercera from Manchester City's lawyers to Santiago City stressed the English side's concerns regarding the use of a similar brands within the badge.

Manchester City's also stressed that no Chilean club is part of the City Football Group at present, while their communication continued, "The device you are using cannot co-exist with the Manchester City trademarks and our client has the right to protect its position by enforcing its industrial property rights."

The letter to Santiago City also continued by ordering them to immediately "cease the use of or any other confusingly similar sign in all products, services, packages, advertising and promotional materials, including the Internet and social networks."

In response to the communication sent to Santiago City by Manchester City's legal team, the club from Chile acknowledged the details, accepting to make the required changes to their badge in order to avoid aligning themselves with the City Football Group brand.

La Tercera share a statement which reads, "We communicate and clarify that we are not part of your group and it is not our intention to confuse anyone, otherwise any confusion is beyond our control, bearing in mind that the media are editorially independent."

