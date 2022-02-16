Manchester City to Target West Ham's Jarrod Bowen in the Summer Transfer Window

If there is one area of the pitch where Manchester City have a plethora of star-studded options at present, then it is undoubtedly in the wide department.

Raheem Sterling sits third in the Premier League Golden Boot race this season on 10 goals, while only Mohamed Salah registering more goal involvements than Riyad Mahrez across all competitions in the division this season.

With Phil Foden’s rise as one of the best youngsters in Europe as a left-winger and Jack Grealish’s record-breaking £100 million signing in the summer, Manchester City have no cause for concern out wide.

The likes of Gabriel Jesus, who has found a new lease of life on the right flank, and the prodigious Cole Palmer can also be added to the mix. However, this has not stopped the Premier League champions from being linked with wingers from other clubs.

As per new information provided by Italy-based transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, Jarrod Bowen is set to be a Manchester City transfer target in the upcoming summer window.

The West Ham wideman has been one of the best players in his position in the 2021/22 Premier League season, with eight goals and a further eight assists to his name.

The 25-year old’s phenomenal displays have led to several fans and pundits alike calling for the in-form winger to be named in the England squad for the friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast in March.

It is worth noting that the Hammers will likely only let go of one of their biggest assets for an exorbitant fee in the summer, especially considering the fact that the Englishman’s contract does not run out until 2025.

As sensational as Jarrod Bowen has been this season, looking at City’s current options out wide, as well as their first priority being bringing in an established striker for next season, the possibility of this transfer coming to fruition seems highly unlikely.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra