The Market Minute: When There Are No IPOs, All Eyes Are On The Secondary Markets

By Sophia Kunthara
crunchbase.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe public markets have been on a rollercoaster ride over the past few weeks, which means companies have put their initial public offering plans on pause. We’re almost halfway through the first quarter of the year, and it’s still more or less crickets from the IPO pipeline....

crunchbase.com

SEC Eyes Big Changes That Could Affect Venture Investors And Growing Unicorn Herd

Although much talk in recent months has been around the regulatory environment involving the Federal Trade Commision and dealmaking in tech, the Securities and Exchange Commission in recent weeks has made its own noise about new rules that could affect the sector. The commission has started to look into the...
Benzinga

Smart for Life Stock Down 3.33% Since IPO

Smart for Life, Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) opened up its shares for public trading for the first time since it filed for IPO in December 2021. The company agreed to initially offer 1.44 million shares to the public at a $10.00 per share. On its first day of trading, the stock fell 3.33% from its opening price of $3.0 to its closing price of $2.90.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Alibaba Group Holding's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding BABA. And retail traders should...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
MemeStockMaven

Palantir Stock Earnings: Focus On The Long Haul

Palantir (PLTR) - Get Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A Report — one of the most traded stocks by individual investors — reported fourth-quarter results before the market opened on February 17. Investors had been hoping this would mark a turning point for the company, whose shares have been...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Informatica stock plummets to more than 30% below IPO price after disappointing earnings report

Shares of Informatica Inc. plummeted 29.3% toward new lows in volatile morning trading Thursday, after the recently-public data management software company reported fourth-quarter profit that missed expectations. The stock, which was halted once for volatility after the open, was now trading 31.3% below its $29 IPO price, which was set as the company went public on Oct. 27, 2021. The company reported late Wednesday a net loss that widened to $66.3 million, or 25 cents a share, from $32.8 million, or 13 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share fell to 20 cents from 21 cents, missing the FactSet consensus 21 cents. Revenue rose 8.0% to $406.7 million, above the FactSet consensus of $396.2 million, with cloud annualized recurring revenue (ARR) rising 39.9% to $316.99 million. Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Colville said the quarterly results were strong, "although not in the areas investors may have liked, with cloud ARR 'only' in-line with guidance." The stock has tumbled 39.6% over the past three months, while the Renaissance IPO ETF has dropped 30.5% and the S&P 500 has slid 5.9%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Fastly Stock Is Sliding After the Company's Earnings

Revenue growth decelerated significantly in Q4 -- but that was expected. Full-year guidance was weaker than anticipated. Fastly's first-quarter revenue guidance implies a top-line acceleration. Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) tumbled sharply in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following the tech company's fourth-quarter earnings report. Though the company's fourth-quarter...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Are Down At Least 50%

You should use caution before buying a stock that's down. Peloton faces a sales challenge. Chewy looks like it's in a good market position. When it comes to growth stocks, the market can become unkind quite quickly if the company fails to live up to lofty expectations. These types of companies experience rapid top-line advances, and may also have strong bottom-line growth.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

How To Overcome Fear When The Market Is Volatile

Imminent war, inflation, rising interest rates, synchronized falling stock and bond prices, civil unrest, an enduring global viral pandemic, and every reason to expect investors will lose money soon. The specter of a military confrontation with Russia. The omnipresence of the Omicron variant. Inflation surging across the planet in a...
BUSINESS
crunchbase.com

The NYSE Wants To Get In On NFT Trading

The New York Stock Exchange is the latest entity to move into the space of NFT marketplaces, according to reports. The NYSE reportedly filed a trademark application to register “NYSE” as a marketplace for NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. In doing so, the 230-year-old stock exchange enters an already crowded field dominated by startup players.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Will Databricks IPO? CEO Unphased by Software Dump

Cloud software company Databricks reportedly planned to IPO in late 2021. Halfway through the first quarter of 2022, the company is still private, but it doesn’t plan to stay that way. Article continues below advertisement. Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi says he’s unphased by investors’ skepticism over software companies since...
BUSINESS

