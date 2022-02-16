ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Canadian dollar gains as investors assess hot inflation data

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (Reuters) – The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and domestic data showed inflation further heating up in January. Canada’s annual inflation rate accelerated in January to a 30-year high of 5.1%, as food and housing costs continued to rise,...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Gold Rallies Amid Soaring Inflation

Gold has broken out to reach its best level since June. The metal has found support from several major sources. These include: (1) heightened geopolitical risks and stock market volatility; (2) falling real yields, and more to the point (3) soaring inflation. Indeed, the number one source of support for...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

Inflation Continues to Accelerate, Boosting Gold

Following last week’s release of US inflation data which showed the annualized rate at a 40-year high of 7.5%, it was the turn yesterday of the UK and Canada to release their respective CPI data points. The British CPI release came first and showed inflation increasing at a rate...
BUSINESS
WNCY

Japan’s consumer prices rise in January, but at slower pace

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s core consumer prices rose for a fifth straight month in January but at a slower pace than in the previous month, boosting the likelihood the country’s central bank will lag behind other economies in raising interest rates. Consumer inflation is expected to pick...
BUSINESS
WNCY

U.S. weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rise

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but remained at levels associated with tightening labor market conditions. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 23,000 to a seasonally adjusted 248,000 for the week ended Feb. 12, the Labor Department...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Dollar#Statistics Canada#Core Inflation#Reuters#The Bank Of Canada#Fx#Monex Europe#Monex Canada#The Federal Reserve
Reuters

G20 finance chiefs to warn of inflation, geopolitical risks

JAKARTA/TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies were set on Friday to agree that rising inflation and geopolitical risks could threaten a fragile global recovery, as the crisis in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic's fallout cloud the outlook. But a draft final communique...
BUSINESS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Global shares mixed as Ukraine tensions persist

BANGKOK — (AP) — World shares were mixed on Friday as investors watched developments in the Ukraine after the U.S. warned of a high risk of a Russian invasion. Benchmarks rose in London, Paris and Shanghai but fell in Hong Kong and Tokyo. Oil prices fell and U.S. futures were higher.
BUSINESS
erienewsnow.com

No end to America's rising prices: Another inflation measure rose in January

America's rising prices were unrelenting in January. Another key inflation measure showed prices rising more than expected last month. The producer price index, which tracks average price changes America's producers get paid for their goods and services over time, rose 9.7% in the 12 months ended in January, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. That was far higher than economists had expected, albeit a 0.1 percentage point decrease from the revised series high set at the end of 2021.
BUSINESS
Reuters

ECB's Kazimir calls for ending bond buying in August -Bloomberg

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Peter Kazimir on Friday joined a growing camp of rate-setters in favour of ending the ECB’s bond-buying programme, which were designed to boost inflation in the euro zone. In an interview with Bloomberg, Kazimir said the Asset Purchase Programme (APP) could end...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

Tokyo's core consumer inflation seen picking up in February

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Tokyo likely rose in February at a faster rate than in the previous month on surging fuel costs, underlining the prospect of price pressures picking up nationwide, a Reuters poll showed. Consumer inflation across Japan, including in its capital, is expected...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

More Hot Inflation Data Does Not Deter The Bulls

Stocks rebound for the first day in four on news that Russia is withdrawing troops from Ukraine border. Stocks rebounded yesterday for the first day in four on news that Russia was withdrawing some of its troops from the border of Ukraine and favoring a diplomatic solution. The major market averages held the opening surge into the close, as the safe havens of gold and Treasuries saw declines, and the price of crude oil fell $3. President Biden countered those claims in the afternoon by asserting that "invasion remains distinctly possible," and that there is no evidence that the Russians have pulled back. For now, markets are assuming that the prospect of an invasion has diminished, but it is obviously way too early to put this geopolitical conflict behind us.
BUSINESS
WNCY

Canada’s annual inflation rate hits 30-year high in January

(Reuters) – Canada’s annual inflation rate accelerated again in January to hit a 30-year high of 5.1%, as food and housing costs continued to rise, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. The figure is the highest since 5.5% recorded in September 1991. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the...
BUSINESS
WNCY

Japan’s trade deficit soars to 8-year high as commodity imports soar

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan ran its biggest trade deficit in a single month in eight years in January as high energy costs swelled imports and manufacturers struggled with global supply constraints, causing a decline in car shipments. The growing trade deficit highlights the world’s third-largest economy’s vulnerability to soaring commodity costs...
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. import prices rebound sharply in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices increased by the most in nearly 11 years in January amid a jump the cost of energy products and strained supply chains, the latest indication that high inflation could persist for a while. Import prices increased 2.0% last month, the largest rise...
BUSINESS
WNCY

Analysis – Erdogan’s plan to steer Turkish economy out of winter of crisis

ANKARA (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan’s government is hoping that Turks will endure soaring living costs for just a few more months before inflation begins easing and tourists arrive, helping the economy leave a winter currency crisis behind. The plan is risky given some small protests have already...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Wholesale prices jump, adding to inflation woes for U.S. consumers

Wholesale inflation in the U.S. surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier, in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its Producer Price Index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — jumped 1% from December. The year-over-year increase was down from the record 9.8% recorded in both November and December but was well above what economists had been expecting. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation rose 0.8% from December and 8.3% from January 2021.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy